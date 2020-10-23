Mass. reports 968 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 19 new confirmed deaths

State officials also reported that 15,761 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to nearly 2.6 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 5.5 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 281 people, bringing that total to 125,399.

It was the second time in as many days the number of new confirmed daily cases exceeded 900. The state reported 986 new confirmed cases on Thursday, which was the highest count of new cases in nearly five months.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 19 to 9,608, the Department of Public Health reported Friday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 968, bringing the total to 144,895.

The seven-day average of positive tests per total tests administered was at 1.4 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

Another metric that measures daily positivity rates — one that some experts say is a better indication of the severity of the pandemic — showed that 5.1 percent of individuals tested for coronavirus were positive as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew to 537 as of Thursday, up from 519 the day before. The lowest that metric has been is 302. Additionally, 22 new patients were reported as being in hospital intensive care units as of Thursday; 125 total patients are now in Massachusetts hospital ICUs, the most since late June.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity dropped to two as of Thursday, down from four the previous day.

And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases of coronavirus increased to 17 as of Tuesday, up from 16 the previous day.

Governor Charlie Baker has recently acknowledged that the state is seeing an increase in daily coronavirus cases, but has said Massachusetts is prepared for it.

Baker urged Massachusetts residents during a news briefing on Tuesday to continue taking precautions such as face coverings, physical distancing, and good hygiene. In addition, Baker said, residents who return home following an out-of-state trip should get tested and even don face coverings around their own family members.

Martin Finucane and Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.