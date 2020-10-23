Still haven’t registered to vote? The deadline in Massachusetts is Saturday

If you haven’t registered to vote yet in Massachusetts, there’s still time, but not much: The deadline to do so is Saturday.
If you have a valid Massachusetts ID and are a US citizen, you can submit your registration application online. If you choose to register by mail, paper applications must be postmarked by Oct. 24, according to Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.
The general election is on Nov. 3, but early voting is already underway and more than 1.3 million people have already cast ballots in Massachusetts, including nearly 900,000 who have voted by mail.
That comes out to 28 percent voter turnout so far, which is equal to about 39 percent of total 2016 turnout with 11 days still to go before the election.
In addition to choosing between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former vice president Joe Biden, Massachusetts voters this year are being asked to weigh in on Senate and congressional races, plus decide on two ballot questions.
As of September, there were nearly 4.7 million registered voters in Massachusetts.
