Still haven’t registered to vote? The deadline in Massachusetts is Saturday

If you haven’t registered to vote yet in Massachusetts, there’s still time, but not much: The deadline to do so is Saturday.

If you have a valid Massachusetts ID and are a US citizen, you can submit your registration application online. If you choose to register by mail, paper applications must be postmarked by Oct. 24, according to Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.

The general election is on Nov. 3, but early voting is already underway and more than 1.3 million people have already cast ballots in Massachusetts, including nearly 900,000 who have voted by mail.