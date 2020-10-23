These New England governors want answers from Trump and Biden

Here’s what three governors from New England said they’d like to know about Trump and Biden.

If you could name one regret in your life, what would it be?

Name three major actions you would take to combat the changes occurring in our climate that are harming our fisheries, farms and coastal communities especially in Maine and New England.

What are three specific things you would do to either “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, or improve the ACA, keeping in mind that here in Maine, the people voted to expand Medicaid under the ACA and that there are tens of thousands of Maine people whose health care is provided by the ACA, many of whom may now be saddled with a preexisting condition due to COVID?

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo (D)

How are you going to ensure that Americans historically left behind - women, people of color, parents who took time out of the workforce, formerly incarcerated individuals, and those without a degree or credential beyond high school - are included in our economic recovery?

Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R)

If you lose the election, what will you do to help unite the country, decrease polarization, and move the country forward?

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont declined to play along, so we’ll assume they all have the same question: Will you commit to kicking Connecticut out of New England?

Reproductive rights:

The notion of overturning abortion rights, long an abstract threat, has calcified into an imminent likelihood with the anticipated confirmation of President Trump’s third conservative Supreme Court nominee. But even with Roe v. Wade still intact, the landscape for reproductive rights has been dramatically reshaped over nearly four years of the Trump administration. Read more.

60 Minutes:

President Donald Trump posted full, unedited interviews that he and Vice President Mike Pence did with “60 Minutes” on Facebook on Thursday before the show’s scheduled broadcast this weekend. Read more.

Where the candidates are on Friday:

— Joe Biden will deliver a speech Friday afternoon from Delaware about COVID-19 and the economy.— Donald Trump is holding two MAGA rallies in Florida on Friday. Also, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence will cast their ballots in Indiana on Friday morning.

Learn something new:

— If you’ve ever wondered what it’s actually like to run for president, this podcast with Andrew Yang is fascinating. Plus, Yang has surprisingly deep thoughts on how poorly professional wrestlers are treated. Listen here.





