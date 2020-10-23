After the debate, the choice is: Trump or America

After the second and final debate between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden Thursday night, that assessment holds true. With Trump, this election is about the state of your 401(k). With Biden, it’s about the state of our country. With Trump, it’s about red states and blue states. With Biden, it’s about us.

Trailing in the polls, a toned-down Trump came to the debate stage desperate to change the picture of not just who he is — but who Biden is. Having failed to paint his opponent as a doddering old man, he’s now trying to turn Biden into a corrupt tool of the Chinese government.

Biden put the senility storyline to rest with a substantive and spirited performance. But he isn’t perfect. There are legitimate questions about his son’s business dealings with China and Ukraine. He insisted he has not “taken a single penny” from a foreign country, but Trump will do all he can to keep the corruption angle alive.

Trump’s problem: 90 minutes of reasonably good debate behavior can’t erase the raging bull image of his last ugly meet-up with Biden. It can’t delete the corrupt self-dealing inside his own administration. It can’t wipe out the nonstop nastiness, vindictiveness, and race-baiting of his nearly four years in office. And, just because Trump was civil to debate moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News, it doesn’t cancel out his boorishness toward Lesley Stahl during a recent “60 Minutes” taping. Meanwhile, even a Trump charm offensive contains the usual offensive elements.

The president is still whining about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 223,000 Americans: “It’s not my fault it came here. It’s China’s fault.” He’s still promising a vaccine sooner than experts say is possible and claiming that the country is turning a corner, when the daily numbers show a spike in COVID-19 cases. Contrast that with Biden. When Trump said Americans “are learning to live with” COVID-19, Biden correctly pointed out “People are learning to die with it.” When it comes to the debate over keeping the country open or safe, Biden said, “We ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.” Most importantly, Biden sees the pandemic as a challenge for the United States, not as a partisan fight between Republicans and Democrats.

Trump is still uttering nonsense about why he can’t release his taxes, blaming it on an audit and complaining that “I get treated very badly by the IRS.” His cruel and heartless immigration policy is still somehow the fault of the Obama administration. He has no empathy for the more than 500 children who have been separated from their parents, because, according to Trump, “they are so well taken care of.” And he still continues to boast that nobody since Abraham Lincoln has done more for Black Americans.

In Trump’s world, it’s all about the dollar sign. If your 401(k) looks good, that should be enough to make you forget about fellow citizens who are out of work and hope. If you are a person of color who lives near chemical plants and oil refineries, your health problems don’t register; what matters is that those industries “are making a tremendous amount of money economically.” If you are a Black parent who worries about their child’s safety, he will tell you how much taxpayer money he has sent to Black colleges.

In his closing statement, Trump said, “Success is going to bring us together.” By that he meant the economic success that he measures by tax cuts for the rich and less regulation of business.

In his closing statement, Biden said that if elected, he views himself as "the American president. I represent all of you whether you voted for me or against me. And I’m going to make sure that you’re represented. "

Which way will voters go? With Trump, division and self-interest — or with Biden and his vision of unity and a shared mission? This election is about more than Trump vs. Biden. As Weld said, it’s about Trump or America.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.