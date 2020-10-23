A debate focused on Joe Biden’s plans for the future makes him the winner

Biden’s carefully crafted proposals meet the historical moment, and he presented and defended them reasonably well. Rather than outline his own agenda for the next four years, Trump contented himself with issuing apocalyptic warnings about the chaos Biden would bring to a nation already suffering badly under his own leadership.

Joe Biden, the challenger, spent much of his time focused on what he’d do as president. Donald Trump, the incumbent, spent much of his time trying to create fears about Biden’s plans rather than discussing any of his own.

For that argument to work effectively, however, one has to believe that the Republican incumbent did the best that was possible in dealing with the coronavirus, that we are turning the corner on the pandemic, and that a vaccine is right around the corner.

The truth is that Trump ignored warnings from his own team, offered knowingly false assurances to the public, refused to assume the role of leader of a nationally organized response, undercut in word and deed the medical community’s advice about wearing masks, agitated for premature reopening of states, and has long misrepresented vaccine progress.

Now, give Trump limited credit. Compared to his performance in the first interrupt-a-thon, he was considerably better. Take away the Donald Duck faces he likes to make while his rival is speaking and his attempts to smear Biden and his family, and the president approximated an adult. The problem is that on issues from coronavirus to health care to climate change, Trump has no real plans for the future.

On the pandemic, he repeated his false but oft-offered assurance that a vaccine is right around the corner and declared that the country will have to learn to live with COVID-19.

“Learning to live with it?” Biden retorted with a note of incredulity. “We’re dying with it.”

Biden’s calibrated pandemic approach is to encourage universal mask wearing, embrace rapid testing, develop and promote national standards for school safety and reopening businesses, and offer more federal dollars for states, communities, and businesses, while taking his cue from experts.

Trump portrayed Biden’s approach, rather than the pandemic itself, as an economic calamity.

“The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself, and that’s what’s happening," he said. “And he wants to close down. He’ll close down the country if one person in our massive bureaucracy says we should close it down.”

The same dynamic held true on health care. Asked by moderator Kristen Welker what he would do if the US Supreme Court does as he hopes and invalidates the Affordable Care Act, Trump had nothing specific to say. Instead, he offered his usual blandishments about protecting those with pre-existing conditions. In fact, he has no workable plan to do that.

By contrast, Biden outlined his own $700 billion (over a decade) plan to improve the Affordable Care Act, which calls for adding a Medicare-like public option and increasing subsidies for those who buy plans on the insurance exchanges.

Trump’s principal thrust there was to claim Biden had embraced socialized medicine and would eliminate the private health insurance plans of some 180 million Americans. That is simply not true. As Biden noted, he won the Democratic nomination by beating candidates who had embraced single-payer health care.

And then there was climate change. As he always does when asked about global warming, Trump tried to shift the subject, saying that he wanted the “cleanest crystal clear water, the cleanest air.” In fact, his fox-in-the-henhouse record has been one of weakening, not enhancing, environmental protections.

On the actual subject at hand, however, Trump had little to say beyond noting that he had withdrawn from the Paris Agreement on climate because he felt it was unfair to the United States. There again, most of what he did was blast Biden, claiming his plans would "destroy our country.”

He made the egregiously false claim that the former vice president’s climate plan would cost $100 trillion, when the actual cost would be about $2 trillion over a decade. He attacked Biden for talking about the need to transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy. He disparaged wind power.

So on one of the most serious issues facing not just this country but the globe, the president has no plan.

About the only area where Trump’s attacks on Biden rang true were his criticism of the then-senator’s lead role in crafting the 1994 crime bill, now widely viewed as a failure that left Black men disproportionately behind bars. Trump highlighted his effort on matters that have helped the Black community: tax credits for development in low-income communities (his over-hyped Opportunity Zones), an important piece of criminal justice reform legislation, and a boost in funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Trump’s achievements there, however, have been undercut by the racially divisive tone he has repeatedly sounded as president.

Add it all up, and throughout the evening, Trump, 74, came off as a figure of the past with no second-term agenda beyond economic nostalgia and temporizing. It was 77-year-old Joe Biden who seemed like a man ready to lead America in the future. That made him the winner.

Now, viewers couldn’t help but notice Trump’s attempts to tar Biden as corrupt.

Trump is desperately trying to draw attention to the right wing’s latest would-be scandal. Let’s call it the Curious Case of the Confiscated Computer. According to this convoluted tale, a figure who may have been Hunter Biden left a laptop for rehabilitation work at a Delaware shop, whose legally blind computer-shop owner couldn’t identify him. As the tale goes, when the repaired computers went unretrieved, self-same storeowner snooped through the hard drive, grew alarmed at the contents, and notified the FBI. Later, angered by the impeachment of Donald Trump, the shop owner contacted Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, who contacted Giuliani. Learning that the laptop contained emails supposedly belonging to Hunter Biden, America’s calumniator then took a copy of the hard drive to the New York Post because, as he has said, he knew they wouldn’t apply the kind of skepticism or scrutiny other news outlets did. Living up to Giuliani’s expectations, the Post published a story problematic enough that its principal author refused to let his byline be used.

In right-wing provinces, the story has progressed to the point where, with the help of a clearly aggrieved former business partner of Hunter Biden’s, Trump-supporting media outlets have seized upon a cryptic third-party email with initials and sobriquets rather than names and concluded that Joe Biden got a hefty fee from a Chinese business.

When Trump brought that up, albeit elliptically, during the debate, Biden said he had “not taken a single penny from any country, whatsoever, ever.” Biden’s tax returns — unlike Trump, he has released them — show no such income, which casts further doubt on the story.

So too does the fact that though Tony Bobulinski, the former Hunter Biden business partner, claims he doesn’t “have a political ax to grind,” he went as a Trump’s guest to Thursday’s debate and planned to meet with ultra-partisan political attack hack — um, make that, senator — Ron Johnson on Friday.

Now, even if the story were true, given that it alleged happened in 2017, when Biden was no longer vice-president, it isn’t clear what crime Trump and Giuliani and Fox News and the other right-wing fever swamps imagine has been committed.

If there’s anything real or wrong here, it will come out in good time. But the Trump camp and the conservative pseudo-scandal-industrial complex clearly hope to ignite an issue here and send it bouncing like a flaming tumbleweed across the campaign’s final days.

And as we’ve seen in the past, if news outlets obsess long and loud over details of something, they can sometimes persuade their viewers that something untoward is afoot when it’s not.

In that light, it’s instructive to recall that for Trump, this is only the latest in the list of many huge scandals he sees and proclaims everywhere and which demand the prosecution and imprisonment of his political rivals, enemies, or perceived Deep State persecutors – none of which ever amounts to anything.

In the final days of this campaign, caveat emptor.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.