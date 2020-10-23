Last wishes, ignored

He had to spend eight of those years lying next to a moldering effigy of Josef Stalin, whom he didn’t even like , until the Kremlin leadership moved Stalin’s corpse to a more conventional grave not far away.

Vladimir Lenin wanted to be buried next to his mother , in a Russian Orthodox cemetery in St. Petersburg. Instead, he was gruesomely embalmed inside a glass sarcophagus and put on display in a garish mausoleum in Red Square, an object of curiosity and revulsion for generations of gawkers.

There is nothing easier to ignore than the deceased’s dying wish.

Last month, National Public Radio reported that the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s “most fervent wish” before she died was that she “not be replaced until a new president is selected.” As with Lenin and Washington, that wish is being ignored. By the time you read this, Judge Amy Coney Barrett may have filled Ginsburg’s seat on the Court.

When she died, in 2007, hotel impresario Leona Helmsley left $12 million to her spotted Maltese lapdog named Trouble, whom she required staffers to address as “Princess.” One year later, a heartless Surrogate Court judge reduced Trouble’s inheritance to a mere $2 million, which more than covered the pooch’s $100,000 annual security bill (Trouble received death threats) and $8,000 in grooming costs.

Helmsley’s executors seem to have ignored yet another of her troubling wishes: She asked that Trouble be buried alongside her at Tarrytown, N.Y.’s legendary Sleepy Hollow cemetery, which does not accept pets.

The website Findagrave.com says the location of Trouble’s cremains is “unknown.”

One often hears older folks maunder on about their desires to have their ashes spread across a favorite landscape, or into the mighty ocean. But be careful what you wish for. Ash-scattering is tightly regulated in some states. The Environmental Protection Agency, for instance, has stringent rules governing the spreading of ashes at sea; for starters, you need to be more than 3 miles offshore, and — Trouble ahead! — no pet remains.

Massachusetts has a generally laissez-faire approach to cremains disposal. A guide to the state laws notes that “there is no public health risk involved in scattering ashes. Use common sense and refrain from scattering ashes in places where they would be obvious to others.”

Ignoring the wishes of the deceased is a subject I know something about.

Before my mother died, she asked that she be buried next to my father, in Princeton, N.J. But I always thought she should be buried, or have her ashes scattered, in California, where she was born. For eight years, her cremains rested in my basement, while countless friends and relatives badgered me to make up my mind.

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus epidemic, I finally drove to Princeton. The whole episode provided a memorable example of the tyranny that the living exert over the dead.

As for me, I’ve learned not to make any requests that my survivors can blithely ignore. I once asked to be buried on a public golf course in Nova Scotia, which is odd, because I loathe golf with a deep and abiding passion.

That request was laughed off, so now my hopes are more simple. I wish that tomorrow will be better than today for all of us, and that’s already asking a lot.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.