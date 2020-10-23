They come to US seeking protection — ICE responds with detention and neglect

I applaud the editorial board for shining a light on the dangers of housing Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees in for-profit facilities (“Neglect has become far too common at ICE detention centers,” Oct. 18).

I have been a volunteer immigration attorney in a private prison similar to the ones described in your editorial. Upon entering one of these facilities, I was shocked to see the prison’s stock price from the previous day displayed prominently on a whiteboard. By displaying the stock price, the prison reminds all visitors upon entry that incarcerating vulnerable populations is a business that is traded on an international market.