Adam Buksa’s late goal gives Revolution road draw against Nashville

The Revolution’s postseason prospects received a boost Friday night. Less because a 1-1 tie with Nashville SC cut their magic number to qualify for the playoffs to four points, and more because midfielder Carles Gil returned to action for the first time since July.

Gil entered as a 63rd-minute substitute and helped set up Adam Buksa’s 77th-minute equalizer as the Revolution (7-5-8, 29 points) improved their road unbeaten streak to four games.

Gil, an MLS Best XI player last season, underwent Achilles' surgery Aug. 4 and was projected to return in “three to five months.” Gil began individual workouts last week, then joined the team for training Wednesday.