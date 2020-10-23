Arizona men’s basketball receives notice of allegations from NCAA

Arizona has received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA stemming from a federal investigation into shady recruiting practices three years ago. The university acknowledged in a statement Friday it had received the notice. “However, in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing enforcement process, the University is not releasing the NOA at this time,” the university said. The school has 90 days to respond. The NCAA then has 60 days to respond to the school’s reply before a hearing will be set with the Committee on Infractions. Arizona had been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since 2017, when assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball. Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins . He was sentenced to a three-month prison sentence in 2019. Arizona coach Sean Miller faced allegations in two federal trials following the FBI investigation. Oklahoma State was the first school to be punished by the NCAA in the wake of the federal probe. In early June, the Cowboys were banned from the 2021 postseason and received numerous other penalties after the NCAA infractions committee found former Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes to steer athletes to certain financial advisers. The NCAA issued charges against Kansas last September. That case, involving five Level I violations, was accepted in July into the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Cases involving North Carolina State and LSU have also been recommended to the IARP. Louisville responded to NCAA allegations last month and Southern California, TCU and South Carolina have been charged with violations stemming from the FBI investigation. Alabama, LSU, Creighton and Auburn also were connected to the probe ... For the first time since World War II, Army vs. Navy will be a home game for one of its participants. The service academies announced in a joint statement that this year’s Dec. 12 edition of the storied football rivalry has been moved from Philadelphia to Army’s Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the first time the game will not be held at a neutral site since 1943, when Army hosted. The game was last played at Navy in 1942.

Laurie Canter is eyeing a maiden European Tour title after adding a second-round 68 to his spectacular opening 12-under 60 to keep the lead at the halfway stage of the Italian Open. At 16 under, the Englishman leads compatriot Ross McGowan by two, with South Africa’s Dean Burmester two shots further back in third. “You can’t take your foot off around here, the scoring is going to be good, (and) a lot of good players behind,” Canter said. He got off to a flying start on a gloomy day in Brescia, with three birdies in the first four holes. Another birdie at the ninth looked like setting him up to establish a commanding lead, but after a poor tee shot at the 11th led to a bogey, he lost his momentum before birdieing the last. McGowan reeled off eight birdies in a flawless 64.

SOCCER

Leeds foils Aston Villa’s perfect start

Aston Villa’s perfect start to the English Premier League was ended by Leeds, 3-0, in Birmingham, England. Villa had never won its opening five league games. And it still hasn’t, missing the chance to top the Premier League for the first time since October 2001. The little piece of history was earned by Patrick Bamford, whose second-half hat trick made the striker only the second player to score in each of Leeds' opening three away games in a top-flight season, after Gordon Hodgson in 1937 ... Rennes lost its unbeaten record in the French league after losing to Angers, 2-1, at home. The defeat leaves Rennes in third place behind defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and leader Lille, which is the only remaining unbeaten side ... Elche beat Valencia 2-1 to deal the visitors a third consecutive loss in the Spanish league. Elche dictated the first half against a Valencia side that was unable to threaten its area. José Fernández curled in a strike to give Elche the lead in the 19th minute. Fidel Chaves added another goal with a pinpoint shot in the 37th ... Sassuolo missed the chance to go top of Serie A despite another late comeback as it was held to 3-3 by Torino, which picked up its first point of the season. It was a thrilling finale to the match, with four late goals in eight minutes ... Sebastian Andersson rescued a 1-1 draw for Cologne after his side’s calamitous start against host Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart’s Orel Mangala scored before any visiting player had even touched the ball.

MISCELLANY

Baffert-trained filly tests positive

A filly trained by two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert has tested positive in a postrace drug test for the second time this year, making it the third positive test by a horse in Baffert’s stable in the last six months. Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney, issued a statement confirming Gamine’s test results after her third-place finish as the 7-10 favorite in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on Sept. 4. The two-time Grade 1 winner tested positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid, which Robertson said is “a legal, commonly used anti-inflammatory medication.” The New York Times reported the post-race positive for Gamine on Thursday, citing two unidentified sources. Robertson suggested the newspaper’s description of betamethasone as a “banned substance” is inaccurate ... Dutch rider Wilco Kelderman remained the overall leader of the Giro d’Italia heading to the final two days but Josef Černý's stage win in Asti was overshadowed by rider protests at the start, and race director Mauro Vegni hinted at legal action. The route was slashed in half shortly before the start in Morbegno. It was meant to be the longest stage of the race, at 258 kilometers (160 miles), but riders were upset at having to endure such a lengthy stage in poor weather conditions in the third week of the Giro and sandwiched between difficult mountain stages ... Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a slow start to stage a big comeback, defeating qualifier Sara Sorribes Tormo 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the Ostrava Open quarterfinals in the Czech Republic. The Belarusian will play Jennifer Brady of the United States, who also needed to come from a set behind to overcome Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1 to book a place in her fourth semifinal in 2020, including the US Open. Also, fourth-seeded Victoria Azarenka knocked out seventh-seeded Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1 ... Top-seeded Alexander Zverev defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to reach the Cologne Championship semifinals in Germany. Zverev next faces Italian wild card Jannik Sinner, who recovered after losing eight games in a row to upset Gilles Simon 6-3, 0-6, 6-4. Sinner was 0-2 down in the deciding set ... Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was fastest in an eventful second practice session for the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao, with French driver Pierre Gasly’s car catching fire and two drivers crashing into each other ... Lindy Ruff completed his New Jersey Devils staff, hiring Chris Taylor as an assistant coach and Dave Rogalski as the goaltending coach.