College football’s new Fenway Bowl will have to wait a year for its debut

An official announcement could come as soon as next week.

The debut of the new college football matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference, which was supposed to be this December at the historic ballpark, has been postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic.

It will be “wait till next year” for the first Fenway Bowl.





“We are working with our partners at ESPN to make a formal announcement about the Fenway Bowl in the coming days,” said Zineb Curran, vice president of corporate communications for the Red Sox, in an email.

The game had been scheduled to be televised by ESPN.

Advertisement

Michael Aresco, commissioner of the AAC, said Friday he had not yet spoken with anyone from Fenway Sports Management or ESPN about the postponement.

“We have not gotten any word yet from the Fenway Bowl but we will obviously probably have a conversation fairly soon,” said Aresco. “Most of these bowls are going to have to make these decisions very soon on whether they’re going to be held.”

At the announcement of the new game last December, Fenway Sports Management president Mark Lev described the potential for new revenues for Fenway Sports Group — the Red Sox parent company — as “significant” and said the game was part of a plan to utilize the ballpark after the baseball season ends.

“We’re really excited about it, not just about putting a stake in the ground and playing a game in December," Lev said then, "but it also will allow us to continue our tradition of high school football in November for Thanksgiving and we have every intention of doing that. It will be the showcase event for sure of the fall/winter.”

John Henry, principal owner of FSG, also owns the Globe.

Advertisement

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.