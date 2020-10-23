Did the Eagles-Giants game outdraw the final presidential debate? Not really

Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast provided the network with higher ratings than any of the networks that aired the final presidential debate, but let’s not mistake that as the Eagles and Giants capturing the imagination of America.
The final debate between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden was by far the biggest draw on television Thursday night, per the early Nielsen network-only viewership numbers.
Across ABC, NBC and CBS, the debate drew 23 million viewers on network television. The Eagles' 22-21 victory over the Giants drew 7 million viewers on Fox.
But the NFL broadcast, per the early “fast national” ratings that will change when streaming and out-of-home viewership data is tallied, earned a 2.1 rating for Fox, giving the network the preliminary ratings win for Thursday night.
No individual network that aired the debate matched Fox’s football viewership or rating. ABC and NBC both drew a 1.9 rating for its debate broadcasts, while CBS got a 1.0. ABC had the most viewers at an average of 8.83 million.
