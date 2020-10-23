EMass. cross-country: Loeden Rodrigues headlines Runners of the Week

Ella Bates, Weymouth — The eighth-grader has burst out of the gate for the 3-0 Wildcats by winning every race this season, including a Wednesday victory in which Bates logged a record 16:46 time on Wompatuck State Park’s 2.7-mile course.

Lauryn Augustyn, Bishop Feehan — The highest-placing underclassman at the Frank Kelley Invitational, the freshman continued to turn heads by clocking in a 5K time of 19:43 on her home course.

Top performances from cross-country runners from Eastern Mass leagues in the past week:

Annie Gilman, Lowell — The Red Raiders sit at 3-0 in large part because of the sophomore standout, who has placed top-2 in each race. Gilman put together a winning 2.75-mile time of 18:44.4 last Saturday to pace Lowell in a win over Billerica.

Loeden Rodrigues, Marblehead — In Sunday’s revamped Frank Kelley Invitational, the senior came out on top with a 5K time of 15:54.8.

Kyle Sarney, Oliver Ames — After placing third in the Frank Kelley Invitational with a 15:59 5K time, the senior followed up on Wednesday by leading the Tigers in a 22-34 triumph against Sharon.

Adrian Seeger, Brookline — Seeger kept things rolling for the 3-0 Warriors, putting together a winning 5K time of 16:16 to lead Brookline to a 21-34 win against Newton North on Wednesday.