What to know about the San Francisco 49ers, who enter Gillette looking to cause problems

But this week’s matchup was circled on the calendar of most fans long before the Patriots dropped their second in a row. That’s because returning to Gillette Stadium Sunday will be Jimmy Garoppolo, three years removed from being traded by the Patriots to the San Francisco 49ers at the 2017 trade deadline.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that every week is going to be a big week for the Patriots this season. There will be no 8-0 start, with the Patriots cruising to an AFC East title and a spot in the playoffs. While both of those goals are still in play, this year looks like it is going to be a grind, particularly after last week’s ugly loss to the Denver Broncos dropped the team to 2-3, marking the first time the Patriots are below .500 through five games since the 2001 season.

Here’s what you need to know about the 49ers.

It’s been a rough start for Jimmy G

Perhaps the “G” should stand for game manager. Garoppolo is passing for 183.8 yards per game. Only Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield is throwing for fewer yards, averaging 182.5 per game. (Cam Newton is averaging 217.8 passing yards in four games.)

Garoppolo has already missed two games this season with a high-ankle sprain, then struggled in his return in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. He completed just seven of 17 passes for 77 yards with two interceptions. He was also sacked three times for 23 yards before he was benched at the half with his team trailing 30-7.

He did bounce back in a Week 6 win over the Rams, completing 23 of 33 passes for 268 yards and throwing for three touchdowns. When asked this week about the team’s improved performance, Garoppolo acknowledged that is ankle was still bothering him in the Miami game, but is improving each week.

“I wouldn’t say there was one thing in particular that stuck out. It was just guys going out and executing,” he told reporters Thursday. “I think what happened in the Miami game put a sense of urgency underneath everyone, kind of lit a fire under them and I think it was good for our guys. We had a great week of practice and it transferred to Sunday.”

They are banged up

Through six games, the 49ers are 3-3 and have lost just as many games as they did all of last season, when they went 13-3 and made it to the Super Bowl. Two of their three wins came against the New York Jets and New York Giants, who are combined 1-12 on the season.

Injuries have certainly taken their toll. Lineman Nick Bosa, who was named the league defensive rookie of the year in 2019, suffered a season-ending injury when he tore his ACL in the Week 2 win over the Jets. Defensive end Solomon Thomas was also lost for the season, suffering the same injury as Bosa in the same game.

Defensive end Dee Ford (neck) and cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) will be out for Sunday’s game, as will running back Raheem Mostert (ankle). With Mostert out, look for Jerick McKinnon to get the bulk of the carries, while JaMycal Hasty, an undrafted rookie out of Baylor, could see some action as well.

Bill Belichick is a big George Kittle fan

George Kittle has 30 receptions of 38 targets this season. Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Kittle has established himself as one of the top tight ends in the league, having collected 173 receptions in the previous two seasons for 2,430 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers helped earn him a five-year, $75 million extension last August. Through four games this season he has 30 receptions for 380 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Belichick has been effusive in his praise for Kittle this week, mentioning the likes of Hall of Famers Mike Ditka and John Mackey when asked about the fourth-year pro.

“He does everything well,” said Belichick. “What he’s able to do and what he’s done in our exposures to him is pretty impressive. He’s very good at everything – passing game, running game, run after catch, blocking, effort, big-play ability, you name it. He pretty much excels in every area.”

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s offenses have given the Patriots problems

This is the first time he will face Belichick as a head coach, but as an offensive coordinator, Shanahan has experience going up against Belichick. He’s faced him three times, with the Patriots winning twice, including Super Bowl LI, 34-28. As Ben Volin pointed out, the score in the other two meetings was 34-27, with the Patriots prevailing over Washington in 2011, and falling to the Texans in 2009.

Belichick was quick to praise his counterpart earlier this week, and Shanahan returned the favor in his conference call with members of the Patriots media on Wednesday.

“I mean, it’s as big of a compliment as you can get from someone because everyone knows that Bill’s the man,” said Shanahan. “He’s done it for so long. He’s done it the right way. He’s just a true football coach who focuses on coaching and does it as good as anyone ever has. So, tons of respect for him like everyone, I think in the world, has for him.”

