Red Sox interview Diamondbacks’ Luis Urueta — again — for managerial job

Urueta, a 39-year-old from Colombia, played five minor league seasons in the Arizona and St. Louis systems, then played four years in Italy. He worked as a coach and coordinator in the Diamondbacks system from 2008-17, then joined their big league staff for the 2018 season. He was promoted to bench coach for the 2020 season.

A major league source confirmed that the Red Sox interviewed Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta earlier this week. It marked the second time this year that the Red Sox have interviewed Urueta, as they also discussed their managerial opening with him in January — after Alex Cora unexpectedly departed, and before they entrusted the job for 2020 to Ron Roenicke.

In January, Diamondbacks manager and former Red Sox bench coach Torey Lovullo praised Urueta’s communication skills, game preparation, and analysis.

“His communication skills and his ability to relate to players is really, really off the charts,” Lovullo said. "He is bilingual and has the ability to communicate with just about any player on the field. He’s very comfortable stepping into normal conversations and very difficult conversations. I think those are some of the qualities that some of the best managers that I’ve been around possess.

“He understands a lot of analytical aspects of the game, yes, but he also takes it upon himself to look at what he can get on his own, to get as much information to pass along to the player or in this case myself.”

Urueta is the third candidate known to have interviewed with the Sox, joining Cubs third base coach Will Venable and Pirates bench coach Don Kelly. None has managed in the big leagues. Urueta is the only one with managerial experience at any level.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.