Seahawks injuries include unlikely name: coach Pete Carroll

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have someone whose name went unlisted on their injury report for Sunday night’s game at Arizona but who is hurting nonetheless: head coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during Seattle’s bye last week, then pushed himself too much at work this week to the point he was using a golf cart and a cane to get around at practice the past couple of days.

Carroll said he’ll be fine for Sunday’s game and doesn't believe he will need any special precautions on the sideline. He just might not be moving as fast as normal.