St. Mary’s boys' soccer overcomes slow start, stuns Essex Tech

“The drive to bring us to .500 was unbelievable,” St. Mary’s coach Mike D’Agostino said.

Thus, a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory serves as a microcosm of the season for the Spartans, who now stand at 4-4-1 overall.

A 1-4 start to the season did not rattle the St. Mary’s boys' soccer team. And neither did a 3-0 halftime deficit against Essex Tech on Friday afternoon.

The comeback started with indirect kicks of 18 and 20 yards coming off the foot of senior Eduardo Toranzo to cut the Hawks' lead to just one early in the fourth quarter. With momentum teetering toward the Spartans' side, D’Agostino directed his team to keep the pressure up and create more chances offensively.

Moments later, junior Ryan Fraher delivered a feed to sophomore Connor Hamel, who gathered the pass and fired a rocket from 20 yards out that went over the keeper’s head and into the net to tie the game at 3-all.

With just 38 seconds left, Toranzo stung the Hawks (2-2-1) again when he found Fraher in the middle of the box, and Fraher sent a beautifully placed shot that stayed on the ground and rolled past the keeper into the side netting to clinch the win.

“We have positive vibes going right now and we’re excited to keep the offensive energy up,” D’Agostino said. “It was a great way to finish the game and we hope to carry that over to senior day.”

Oliver Ames 3, Sharon 0 — Behind two goals from Colin Milliken and another from Dillon Cupples, the Tigers took down the Eagles in a road Hockomock League matchup.

Plymouth North 1, Plymouth South 0 — Ben Young scored late in the fourth quarter as the visiting Eagles (1-6) earned their first win of the season in the Patriot League.

St. John’s Prep 1, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — Senior Owen Siewert kept Prep’s undefeated season alive, scoring the tying goal with less than a minute left in regulation to put the Eagles at 4-0-2 in the Catholic Conference.

Girls' soccer

Danvers 7, Gloucester 0 — Junior Arianna Bezanson had three goals and an assist, and senior captain Riley DiGilio notched two goals and two assists to put the Falcons (3-0) on top against the Fishermen.

Hingham 9, Notre Dame (Hingham) 3 — Sophie Reale knocked in four goals and Olivia Sharkansky added two goals and two assists as the Harborwomen (5-1-1) decisively bounced back from their first loss of the season.

Natick 3, Needham 0 — Holly Browning, Eliza Campana and Briar Grady each scored for the Redhawks in the Bay State Conference win.

Silver Lake 3, Marshfield 0 — Shea Kelleher’s first-half hat trick propelled the Lakers (3-3-1) past the Rams (0-7-1) in the Patriot League.

Field hockey

Chelmsford 3, Methuen 1 — Lexi D’Angelo scored twice in the Merrimack Valley Conference win, with Sofia D’Agostino adding a goal and Emily Stagnone compiling two assists.

Georgetown 2, Lynnfield 0 — Ally Countie (1 goal, 1 assist) and Vivian Burr (1 goal) led the charge for the Royals (5-2) in the Cape Ann League.

Haverhill 1, Tewksbury 0 — Katrina Savvas scored the lone goal for the Hillies (2-0) and Zoe Martin made 19 saves in the Merrimack Valley Conference shutout.

Newburyport 3, Triton 2 — Lilly Ragusa had two goals, both assisted by Callie Beauparlant, who also had a goal for the Clippers (7-1).

North Reading 3, Ipswich 1 — Senior Ava Czarnota netted a pair of goals and classmate Paige Thibedeau had a goal and an assist for the Hornets. Emma Borland made 12 stops.

Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Sophomore Haley Dwight tallied two goals and an assist for the Sachems (3-2) in the Cape Ann League win.

Sandwich 2, Nauset 1 — Paige Hawkins scored both goals for the Knights in the Cape & Islands win over the Warriors.

Sturgis East 3, St. John Paul II 2 — Kyra Cole scored all three goals for the Storm (2-2-2), including the winning score in the fourth quarter for the Cape & Islands win.

Boys' golf

Bishop Stang 213, Austin Prep 192 — The Spartans improved to 10-0, with senior captain Paul Zeller paving the way with a 2-under-par 34 for 40 points at Hillview Golf Course. Kyle Farias (36 / 36 points) and Redmond Podkowa (38 / 32 points) Hillview Golf Course.

Girls' volleyball

Archbishop Williams 3, Matignon 1 — Abigail Quinn (11 aces), Katherine Greenwood (8 aces), and Ersi Doci (15 assists) helped the Bishops (1-3) grab their first win of the season.