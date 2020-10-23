Tewksbury’s Makayla Paige feeling good about start to her unusual senior season

The University of North Carolina-bound senior from Tewksbury has placed first or second in each of her four Merrimack Valley Conference dual meets for the 3-1 Redmen.

Now pain-free and back on the course after her 2019 season was knocked off course with a mysterious ailment, Paige is taking the fall season in stride.

“I sort of just want [this season] to be as fun as possible,” said Paige, the state’s 2019-20 Gatorade Female Track & Field Athlete of the Year. “There’s just so much to learn from this, and so much to learn about yourself.”

Running serves as an escape from the monotony of Zoom classes and homeschool for Paige, but competition feels different in the new era of staggered waves. Instead of having opponents to push her, Paige is relying more on a watch to check in on her pace. But nothing can prepare runners for the disjointed reality of racing alone.

“I know that mentally, it’s been a struggle for her,” said her mother, Jillian Paige, who starred at Gardner High before becoming a seven-time All-American runner at UMass Lowell.

“It’s just a different look,” she added. “She’s not running against the other team’s No. 1, and she’s always going first. So she doesn’t know where she stands in the race anymore.”

One senior worry that Paige has put behind her is the fateful college decision. In August she verbally committed to North Carolina, picking the Tar Heels over a host of schools, including Georgetown, Villanova, Penn State, Princeton and Cornell. She will definitely run track at UNC, and is debating whether to join the cross-country team.

By making her mark as a sophomore — in the fall, as well indoors and outdoors, where she is the Bay State’s best in the 600 meters — Paige was already receiving letters and visiting schools before the pandemic struck. But even in virtual meetings, Paige instantly connected with the positivity exuded from the North Carolina coaches, along with the genuine friendliness of her future teammates.

“When I first got on a Zoom [with them], I thought I was going to stumble through all my words and make a fool of myself,” she said. “But they were all so relaxed . . . they have such a good vibe around them that you just cling to.”

“She typically does not make decisions quickly, which was one of the reasons why I was so happy she made the decision to go to UNC really early,” said Tewksbury cross-country coach Fran Cusick. “She didn’t have to stress out about it for three months during the school year.”

Instead, Paige is focusing on preparing for the indoor season. She did not race in Sunday’s Frank Kelley Invitational in Attleboro and is currently satisfied with the dual meet slate. As those around her attest, Paige relishes the track, where she set New England records in the 600 last winter.

“For her long-term, her goals are on the track,” Cusick said. “We wouldn’t be scouring the country to find her an invitational.”

The record-setting winter masks a frustrating 2019 cross-country season for Paige. She had dealt with chronic, debilitating cramps that covered her stomach and shoulders, kicking in whenever she crossed the 2-mile mark.

Naturally reserved, Paige rarely shows her frustration. But the cramps were too much.





“She’s never one to put the spotlight on herself, despite the spotlight always being on her,” said Meghan Ostertag, a former Tewksbury teammate now attending American University. “She’ll just kind of sit in her own silence, and you know that she’s dealing with a lot.”

The condition reached a crescendo at the MVC championship meet. Paige bowed out midway through the race, dizzy and unable to breathe.

“I was just mentally beat down from the weeks of this constant pain — of not being able to race well and not being able to figure it out,” she said.

Finally, Paige visited a chiropractor. Though there was never an official diagnosis, she was was found to have a tight psoas — a long muscle that connects to the diaphragm. She has successfully managed the issue since, by starting slower in her races and using yoga periodically to help stretch.

“It’s been really, really exciting,” Paige said.

Now Paige can focus on finishing out her senior year. It reminds her that at the end of the day, she can get back to doing what she loves.

“Going to practice — it’s the highlight of my day,” Paige said. “Having a chance to release that energy is nice.”

Makayla Paige has made a name for herself running track at Tewksbury High. She was the state's 2019-20 Gatorade Female Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Setting the pace

▪ One of Paige’s future teammates at North Carolina will be Sydney Masciarelli, the Marianapolis Prep stalwart from Northbridge. The two-time Gatorade Girls' Cross-Country Runner of the Year in Connecticut, Masciarelli put on a blistering performance at the Frank Kelley Invitational at Highland Park in Attleboro. She covered the 5K course in in 17 minutes, 56 seconds — more than a full minute ahead of runner-up Molly Lashley (Whitinsville Christian).

▪ According to meet director James Fletcher, the MSTCA’s Kelley Invitational had 408 entries. With COVID restrictions, it was the initial invitational of the fall season.

“I’m not even exaggerating — I had zero remotely negative comments [about the race],” said Fletcher, who coaches at Woburn High. “Hopefully now people will be coming who were on the fence last time.”

The MSTCA is already planning a second race. The Frank Mooney Invitational will be run Nov. 1, at the same Highland Park course with a similar plan for the day. After Sunday’s success, Fletcher expects more runners and larger crowds for the next meet.

“We’re expecting a big turnout . . . I’m excited. It’ll be fun,” he said.

▪ Bishop Feehan, the host school for the Kelley Invitational, had a pair of standouts on the Mark Coogan course; junior Patrick Healey had the 11th-best time among boys, and freshman Lauryn Augustyn placed seventh in the girls' race. The pair have helped propel the Shamrocks to a combined 6-0 start.

▪ At Whitman-Hanson, siblings Theo and Myah Kamperides continue to power the Panthers.

Theo, a senior, led the boys to a 16-39 Patriot League win over Duxbury on Tuesday, helping the Panthers improve to 4-0 with a 3-mile time of 15:24. Myah, a junior, carried the torch on the girls' side, her time of 20:14 time pacing all runners in a 15-45 win against Duxbury. Theo has taken home four individual meet victories, while Myah has two this season.