Report: Pence adviser Obst catches virus, adds to White House tally

Obst tested positive on Wednesday, two of the people said. He was quiet on Twitter that day, with just one retweet, but has since been active on the social media platform, posting criticism of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Obst developed symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

While he’s not a government employee, Obst is frequently in contact with Pence and his staff and visits the White House grounds. He was last around Pence about a week ago but wasn’t in close proximity to the vice president, two of the people said.

Obst declined to comment and spokespeople for Pence didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Pence traveled to Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday evening to deliver a campaign speech.

The coronavirus has swept the White House since September, infecting President Donald Trump, his wife and youngest son, and a number of top aides, including his campaign manager, his press secretary, and the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

The outbreak has served as a punctuation mark on Trump’s handling of the pandemic, which polls show has been widely panned by voters.

Another Trump ally, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, was hospitalized with Covid-19 after helping the president prepare for his first debate with Biden last month. Since recovering, Christie has issued a public mea culpa, declaring he was wrong not to wear a mask at the White House and urging Americans to follow the guidance of public health authorities.

Trump has seldom worn a mask before or after his illness and discourages it among his aides and people around him. The president wore a mask on Saturday when he voted in Florida.

Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller contracted Covid-19 in May. Pence himself has so far escaped infection.

The virus has infected about 8.6 million Americans so far and more than 225,000 have died. The U.S. is in the midst of yet another surge of infections, with new cases exceeding 83,000 on Friday, a record.

