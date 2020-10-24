Boston police recover 7 illegal guns in 8 hours, 9 people arrested

Boston police recovered seven illegal handguns over a span of eight hours from late Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning, officials said.
Nine people were arrested for various firearms offenses after the loaded weapons were confiscated in Dorchester, East Boston, Mattapan and Roxbury. Those arrested range in age from 19 to 49 and come from Boston, Randolph and Winthrop, Boston police said in a statement Saturday night.
“The continued dedication to keeping our neighborhood safe was on full display last night,” Boston Police Commissioner William Grosssaid in the statement.
The guns, all pistols except for one revolver, were recovered by officers starting at about 4:30 p.m. Friday until around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. All of them were loaded.
Gross said the department “remains unrelenting” in removing illegal guns from city streets saying “The residents of the City of Boston have a right to feel safe in their homes.”
