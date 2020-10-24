Listeria outbreak in several states sickens Massachusetts residents, according to CDC

Of these cases, seven were identified in Massachusetts and two were reported in New York. One person in Florida died from it, the CDC said.

Ten cases of this outbreak strain of Listeria were reported in the United States between Aug. 6 and Oct. 3, according to the CDC.

A Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat has been reported in several states, with most cases appearing in Massachusetts, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in a statement Friday .

According to the agency, all 10 people were hospitalized as a result of the illness.

Nine of the infected people told officials they had eaten mortadella, salami, prosciutto, or other Italian-style meats.

“They reported purchasing prepackaged deli meats and meats sliced at deli counters at various locations,” the CDC said in the statement. “A specific type of deli meat and common supplier have not yet been identified."

People who are age 65 or older, have a weakened immune system, or are pregnant are more likely to get sick from Listeria, the CDC said.

Those who are at higher risk for getting sick should not eat deli meats that have not been heated to an internal temperature of 165°F, the agency said.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information on the outbreak.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



