New England news in brief

A Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat has been reported in several states, with most cases appearing in Massachusetts, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ten cases were reported in the United States between Aug. 6 and Oct. 3, including seven in Massachusetts, the agency said in a statement Friday. Two other cases were in New York and one in Florida, the statement said. All 10 people were hospitalized and nine of them told officials that had eaten mortadella, salami, prosciutto, or other Italian-style meats purchased in a variety of places. “A specific type of deli meat and common supplier have not yet been identified,” the statement said. People who are age 65 or older, have a weakened immune system, or are pregnant are more likely to get sick from Listeria, the CDC said.

Spring return for NU faculty

Northeastern University will require most professors to return to campus for teaching and research during the spring semester, a school official said Friday. The move is considered safe because the university has contained the virus through frequent testing and strict adherence to safety protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing, David Madigan, the university’s provost, said in an e-mail to faculty. For the fall semester, Northeastern is offering a mix of online and in-person learning, and the university has allowed wide latitude for both professors and students uncomfortable returning to campus. But in the spring, faculty requesting to work from home will be approved on a case-by-case basis, Madigan said. Those eligible include people with disabilities, those with pregnancy-related conditions, anyone with a medical condition that puts them at greater risk of becoming severely ill, and those living with someone who has such a condition. The university will no longer approve work accommodations based solely on a person’s age, but employees who are concerned that their age makes them more vulnerable to the coronavirus may fill out a form to notify human resources staff, Madigan said. He added that the new policy “may be subject to change, given the evolving nature of the current coronavirus crisis, as well as university operational needs.”

Racist graffiti removed from reservation

Swastikas and other racist graffiti were removed from signs and benches in a 135-acre reservation on Cape Cod. About two dozen racist messages were found in the Lowell Holly Reservation last weekend, The Cape Cod Times reported. The graffiti included messages such as “Trump 2020 — bring back slavery,” “whites only,” “Cape Cod KKK has over 10,000 members.” Aaron Gouveia, director of public relations for the Trustee of Reservations, said it took eight to 10 hours to remove the graffiti on Monday. “The Trustees fully condemns the hateful vandalism that appeared over the weekend,” the nonprofit said in a statement. Police Chief Scott Carline said the department’s detective bureau is investigating. (AP)





Court declines to extend ballot deadline

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled 4-1 on Friday to uphold a judge’s rejection of a lawsuit that sought to allow absentee ballots that were postmarked by the Nov. 3 general election to be counted. The lawsuit cited concerns about the large volume of absentee ballots and Postal Service delays. Maine law requires absentee ballots to be in clerks’ hands by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. The court’s majority declined to declare the voting deadline unconstitutional, finding that the processes put in place by election officials during the pandemic provide adequate opportunities for Mainers to cast their ballots for the election without an undue burden on voters. The lawsuit brought by the Alliance for Retired Americans, Vote.org, and two Maine residents had sought to extend the cutoff by 10 days. (AP)

Ex-minister sentenced for sex assault

The former minister of a Connecticut church who was convicted of repeatedly raping a girl beginning when she was 6 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Orane Cole, 45, continued to maintain his innocence during the sentencing hearing Friday in Bridgeport Superior Court, the Connecticut Post reported. But Judge Eugene Calistro said Cole admitted to police that he sexually assaulted the victim. Prosecutors said Cole began raping the girl when she was in kindergarten and the assaults continued until 2017 when she was a teenager. (AP)