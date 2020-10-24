Mass. reports 1,128 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 8 new confirmed deaths

The death toll in Massachusetts due to the coronavirus totaled 9,616 Saturday, according to the state.

The state increase Saturday was the highest one-day hike in cases since late May, according to state data from the state Department of Public Health. The latest report brought the state’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 146,023.

Amid grim signs that the threat posed by the coronavirus was continuing to grow across Massachusetts and nationwide, state officials Saturday reported 1,128 new cases of COVID-19, along with eight additional deaths.

The three-day average of COVID-19 deaths was 19 as of Wednesday, the state reported Saturday.

The latest figures from state officials also come after the US coronavirus caseload grew by more than 83,000 new cases Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Across the US, nearly 225,000 people have died from the virus, and more than 8.5 million cases have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University Saturday.

The US surge is mirroring a widespread spike in COVID-19 cases reported in Europe, and the head of the World Health Organization said nations in the Northern Hemisphere are at a “critical juncture” as cases and deaths rise, the AP reported.

In Massachusetts, public health officials have reported that Boston is one of 77 cities and towns that have been designated high-risk, each with more than eight cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Boston has canceled in-person learning for high-needs students, and is expected to delay further a return to school buildings for many of the city’s students.

Among the 77 high-risk communities are 13 that have remained so for three straight weeks: Acushnet, Brockton, Chelmsford, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Leicester, Malden, Plymouth, Randolph, Waltham, Webster, and Woburn. Those specific cities must roll back to step one of the Massachusetts reopening plan, closing venues, reducing capacity of gyms and libraries, and limited outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

The state meanwhile has also moved to close ice rinks, echoing similar moves in New Hampshire and Maine, out of concerns over COVID-19. More than 100 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts have been tied to organized hockey, officials have said. The closure order, which began Friday afternoon, lasts until Nov. 7.

On Saturday, the state reported 19,168 new people received molecular tests for the virus, bringing the total number of people who received that test to more than 2.6 million.

The state’s seven-day average positive rate, calculated from all those tests administered, was at 1.5 percent Friday, the state reported Saturday. That figure has steadily increased since late September, when the state reported a rate below 1 percent.

A separate measure of positivity that is based on daily positive tests per people tested was at 6.6 percent Thursday, according to the state. That daily rate can fluctuate widely, and has dipped as low as 3.3 percent earlier in October. But it has been on an upward trajectory since mid-September, when that rate ranged between 1.8 percent and 2.9 percent,according to state data.

A metric that tracks hospital patients being treated for COVID-19 also steadily increased in recent days. The three-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals reached 547 Friday, up from 494 on Oct. 18, the state reported.

The state also reported four hospitals Friday were using surge capacity to treat those patients in Massachusetts.

Martin Finucane of the Globe staff and Globe Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.