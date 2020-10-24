Biden campaign trolls Trump with ‘COVID plan’ website

“Not found. The Trump plan to defeat the Coronavirus and reopen safely does not exist.”

That’s the message that greets visitors to TrumpCovidPlan.com, a website purchased by the Biden campaign that criticizes President Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A “Learn More” link on the site’s landing page takes viewers to a timeline from January to October that contains quotes and tweets from Trump in which he claims the virus is “totally under control” and “will disappear.”