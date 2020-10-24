Biden campaign trolls Trump with ‘COVID plan’ website

“Not found. The Trump plan to defeat the Coronavirus and reopen safely does not exist.”
That’s the message that greets visitors to TrumpCovidPlan.com, a website purchased by the Biden campaign that criticizes President Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A “Learn More” link on the site’s landing page takes viewers to a timeline from January to October that contains quotes and tweets from Trump in which he claims the virus is “totally under control” and “will disappear.”
“Donald Trump has had eight months to use science, public health, and the power of the Presidency to reopen safely and save American lives. But we are barely better equipped to manage the COVID-19 threat today than we were eight months ago,” the site reads.
The bottom of the website includes a link to steps a Biden-Harris administration would take to address COVID-19 on Biden’s campaign website.
Biden unveiled the website on Twitter Friday, one day after he and Trump faced off on the debate stage for the final time.
After eight months of this pandemic, we finally found President Trump's plan to beat COVID-19. https://t.co/KO4g328Uvr— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2020
On Friday, the United States had its highest daily total of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, surpassing a previous record set in July.
