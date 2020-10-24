COVID-19 outbreaks tied to Winthrop Elks Lodge, Pleasant Park Yacht Club

“It’s vital that anyone who visited either establishment during that time period … get tested as soon as possible and stay home until you receive your results,” Hurley said in the statement. “We take matters like this seriously, and will continue to work diligently with state public health officials to complete the contact tracing process. We will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available.”

All residents who have not been tested for the coronavirus are encouraged to do so, and anyone who visited the Elks lodge or the yacht club from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18 is asked to get tested and to self-isolate, Town Manager Austin Faison, Public Health Director Meredith Hurley, and Police Chief Terence Delehanty said in a statement.

Winthrop officials have tied 22 new COVID-19 cases to social events at the Winthrop Lodge of Elks and the Pleasant Park Yacht Club and are asking residents to get tested for the virus, the town said Saturday.

The statement did not provide information on the identities of the 22 people infected or their medical conditions.

Winthrop remains the state’s high-risk category for coronavirus, with an average of 10.6 daily cases per 100,000 residents. An average higher than eight puts a community in the red zone.

Earlier this week, the town announced it had hired a part-time inspector to check businesses and public spaces for compliance with coronavirus protocols.

The town offers free COVID-19 testing in English and Spanish at the McKenna Basketball Courts on Walden Street six days a week, according to the statement.

Hurley said everyone in town should “get tested if they have not already so that we can have a better understanding of how many cases there currently are in the community.”

“This information will be vital as we create a plan to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our town,” he said. “Additionally, should you leave your home, wear a face mask or covering, practice social distancing and — most importantly — stay home if you feel sick or are experiencing any symptoms whatsoever.”

Winthrop residents can visit WinthropCOVID19.com for local information on the pandemic.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.