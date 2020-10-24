Fauci says it may be time for a widespread mask mandate

During the interview, Fauci acknowledged some might say it would be hard to enforce the mandate.

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN’s Erin Burnett, “If people are not wearing masks, well then maybe we should be mandating it."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it is a “great idea” for there to be a uniform mask mandate, as US coronavirus cases surged on Friday.

“But if everyone agrees that this is something that’s important and they mandated it and everybody pulls together and say, ‘We’re going to mandate it but let’s just do it,' I think that it would be a great idea to have everybody do it uniformly,” he said to Burnett.

Advertisement

On Friday, US confirmed coronavirus cases reached a record high for a single day with more than 83,000 infections.

President Trump has minimized the severity of the recent spike in cases, and said on Twitter that the increase is due to testing being “way up." Experts have cautioned about how an increase in cases could happen in the fall.

Democratic challenger and former vice president Joe Biden said on Friday he would push for national mask use. In his plan, he would talk to governors to make mask wearing mandatory in their states, and if they refuse, then he would go to mayors and county executives.

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.