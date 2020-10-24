45 reasons not to reelect the 45th president

2) He’s a racist and anti-Semite who has consistently refused to condemn white supremacist groups.

1) He separated migrant children from their parents (some going on three years ) and locked them in cages.

For those who have not yet cast a ballot, here’s a quick reminder of some of the awful things that Donald Trump has visited on America: 45 reasons to toss out the 45th president.

3) He once suggested that people could inject disinfectants into their bodies to kill the coronavirus — then said, unconvincingly, that he was joking.

4) He’s never told a funny joke, nor does he ever laugh.

5) He has seeded the federal government with people more focused on slashing vital environmental regulations than on keeping our air and water clean.

6) He tried to buy Greenland from Denmark and then pulled out of a summit with the Danish prime minister when she refused to sell.

7) He paid $750 in federal taxes his first year in office and is likely a tax cheat.

8) The Mueller Report lays out evidence that he obstructed justice 10 times.

9) His campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who is now in federal prison, shared polling information and campaign strategy with a Russian intelligence official during the 2016 election.

10) He doctored a National Hurricane Center weather map with a Sharpie pen to support his claim that Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

11) He said that he “fell in love” with North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un.

12) He betrayed America’s Kurdish allies to Turkey.

13) As of late August, he had lied publicly 22,247 times while president.

14) He reportedly called Americans killed in war “losers” and “suckers.”

15) He is on tape admitting that he knowingly lied to the American people about the dangers of COVID-19.

16) When asked recently if he would change anything about his disastrous response to COVID-19, he said “not much.” Since March more than 223,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, which is by far the highest death toll in the world.

17) He has been credibly accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

18) He bragged about passing a cognitive assessment that included a question about recognizing an image of an elephant.

19) A significant number of his Cabinet members have been credibly accused of corruption or ethical violations.

20) He has had one of the least diverse Cabinets in modern American history.

21) He hires the worst people, including Stephen Miller, Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner, Anthony Scaramucci, and Rob Porter, who was twice accused of domestic violence.

22) His personal lawyer is Rudolph Giuliani.

23) He pardoned or commuted the sentences of Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Roger Stone, US soldiers convicted of war crimes, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, and Dinesh D’Souza.

24) He appears to have no idea how the federal government works.

25) His businesses have received close to a million dollars from American taxpayers for hotel room rentals.

26) Through his various businesses he regularly accepts money from foreign governments, which is a violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

27) At a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, he defended Vladimir Putin against charges that he’d interfered in the 2016 election by saying that the Russian leader had made an “extremely strong” denial.

28) He signed a tax bill that disproportionately benefits the wealthiest Americans.

29) More than 2.3 million Americans lost their health insurance in the first three years of Trump’s presidency. Another 12 million Americans have lost health coverage during the pandemic.

30) He once referred to himself as a “very stable genius.”

31) He shut down the federal government for 35 days because Congress would not appropriate money for a border wall.

32) Mexico has still not paid for the wall.

33) He asked aides to fortify the border wall with a moat filled with snakes or alligators and to place spikes on top. He also suggested that border guards be allowed to shoot migrants in the legs.

34) His administration has set a record low for refugee admissions.

35) He has referred to the American news media as the “enemy of the people” at least three dozen times.

36) He refused to condemn the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi government.

37) He fired FBI director Jim Comey and admitted that he did it to stop the Russia investigation.

38) The Washington Post recently reported he wants to fire the current FBI director, Christopher Wray, because he won’t announce a criminal investigation of Joe Biden and his family.

39) He was impeached because he tried to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating Biden and his family.

40) He revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister during an Oval Office meeting.

41) He tweeted out a classified picture of an Iranian missile accident.

42) He allegedly pushed the Pentagon to deny a lucrative cloud-computing contract to Amazon, in an apparent effort to punish the company’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.

43) He delivered a speech at the Boy Scouts Jamboree in which he insinuated that a friend had orgies on his yacht.

44) He cheated on his wife with a porn star and then allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to keep it quiet.

45) He has not one redeeming quality.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.