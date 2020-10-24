BC tramples Georgia Tech; faces No. 1 Clemson next

At one point, Hafley used the word “unstoppable” to describe BC’s offense.

As Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley ran through all the ways the Eagles conspired against themselves in a setback last week at Virginia Tech, what had him shaking his head the most was how all the mistakes the Eagles committed overshadowed how well the offense moved down the field.

But as Hafley continues to build the program in his first year, he sees potential even in the missed plays.

In Saturday’s 48-27 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Georgia Tech at Alumni Stadium, Hafley saw some of that vision play out.

BC steamrolled the Yellow Jackets, piling up 409 yards of total offense on the way to its first ever win over the Yellow Jackets at Alumni Stadium. They did most of their damage on the ground with a season-high 264 rushing yards while scoring a season-high 48 points.

The Eagles, as a result, improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 ACC, and next week travel to Clemson to face the No. 1 Tigers.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed 13 of 21 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 94 yards on seven carries. CJ Lewis caught four passes for 58 yards and two scores. David Bailey rushed 13 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles built a 34-14 halftime lead on the Yellow Jackets and the offense cashed in on nearly every opportunity, with BC’s defense coming up with three turnovers (2 fumble recoveries and 1 interception) that were converted into touchdowns.

BC’s red zone offense had been lackluster through the first five games. The Eagles had found their way into the red zone 21 times and scored on 17 of those trips but only found the end zone 10 times.

But on BC’s opening drive, Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec led them inside the 20 and connected with CJ Lewis on a 7-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

When defensive lineman Marcus Valdez recovered a fumble by Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims on a botched option handoff to running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Eagles offense had a short field to work with at the Georgia Tech 22 and took advantage.

First, Jurkovec hit Lewis on a hook route for a 16-yard pickup. Then two plays later, Lewis got free over the middle and Jurkovec hit him for a 5-yard touchdown that put the Eagles up 14-0.

Aaron Boumerhi’s 41-yard field goal with 13:04 left in the second quarter capped a nine-play, 62-yard march and pushed the lead to 17-0. Then the Eagles got another gift from the Yellow Jackets.

Running back Jordan Mason took a handoff and got stood up by a trio of Eagles defensive linemen. On the way down, Mason got stripped of the footballout of his arms.

Safety Michael Palmer sees nothing but daylight on his 33-yard fumble return for a touchdown that gave the Eagles a 24-0 lead in the second quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

While everyone was on the ground, BC safety Mike Palmer spotted the football, scooped it up, and sprinted 33 yards for the score, expanding the Eagles lead to 24-0 with 12:12 left in the first half.

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins was fuming on the sidelines, assuming the play was whistled dead. Officials reviewed the play and upheld the fumble call.

Even when Tech responded with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Sims to receiver Ahmarean Brown, the Eagles didn’t let up.

Zay Flowers reached into his bag for an old trick, scoring on a 22-yard jet sweep that pushed BC’s lead to 31-7 with 9:44 left before intermission.

One play after BC sophomore defensive back Josh DeBerry was ejected for targeting on a sliding helmet-to-helmet hit against Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, the Yellow Jackets answered when Sims answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass to PeJe' Harris.

But the Eagles responded by mounting a 14-play, 65-yard march capped by Boumerhi’s 29-yard field goal with 30 seconds left for a whopping 20-point halftime lead..

David Bailey expanded BC’s lead to 41-14 when he scored on a 34-yard touchdown run, capping a 5-play, 75-yard march that opened the second half. Sims answered for the Yellow Jackets with a 1-yard TD plunge that cut BC’s lead to 41-21, but Bailey responded with this second TD of the game on a 4-yard run which was set up by Jahmin Muse’s interception at the Georgia Tech 12, giving BC a 48-21 lead with 1:09 left in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets made things uncomfortable for the Eagles in the fourth quarter when Brown scored on a 2-yard run to cap a 9-play, 55-yard march that cut BC’s lead to 48-27 with 10:09 left.

Collins rolled the dice and went of an onside kick that was recovered by the Yellow Jackets, but the Eagles defense held firm and forced Georgia Tech to punt after four plays.

