BC’s backfield suffers setback with injury to Patrick Garwo III

Redshirt freshman running back Patrick Garwo III was listed as unavailable to play in Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference game against Georgia Tech after suffering a knee injury Thursday.

While the role of the running game has decreased this season for Boston College, the Eagles lost some of its depth in the backfield.

Garwo, a 5-foot-9-inch, 216-pounder, came to BC with some buzz as the top-rated running back in Pennsylvania out of Connell-Egan High School, according to 247Sports.

He played just three games last season, maintaining his redshirt. This season, he became a regular out of the backfield behind 6-foot, 236-pound junior David Bailey.

In five games, Garwo rushed for 83 yards on 23 carries and caught six passes for 30 yards. He had his most productive game two weeks ago against Pittsburgh, turning 14 carries into 36 yards. But last week against Virginia Tech, he got just one touch, fumbling at the end of a 15-yard run.

After leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in rushing a year ago, the Eagles are last in rushing offense this season, producing just 66.2 yards per game.

Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley said he was confident that the run game will improve.

“I still hope people understand that,” Hafley said. “This is an offensive system that’s very, very new. And there really wasn’t a spring ball and they’re going to get better every single week they have to and I think they took a step now. You got to hold the ball and protect the ball and keep the chains moving forward.”

The Eagles also lost graduate defensive end Bryce Morais due to a knee injury.

Also on the unavailable to play list were freshman receiver Justin Bellido, redshirt sophomore defensive back Tyler Days, redshirt sophomore linebacker Vinny DePalma, redshirt freshman defensive back Connor Grieco, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Izaiah Henderson, freshman defensive back Jio Holmes, redshirt freshman defensive back Steve Lubischer, redshirt sophomore tight end Joey Luchetti, freshman tight end Hans Lillis, redshirt junior long snapper Tito Pasqualoni, graduate receiver Kobay White, sophomore receiver Ethon Williams, and redshirt freshman defensive back Jalen Williams.

Alumni outreach

After every game, win or lose, Hafley has gotten a text from Doug Flutie.

“To me, it’s still like Doug Flutie shows up on my phone,” Hafley said. “I think like, I’m a kid again and that’s the coolest thing in the whole world.”

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has reached out to Hafley, too.

“He’s fired up,” Hafley said.

Both former Eagles quarterbacks have been keeping a close eye on current Eagles quartereabck Phil Jurkovec.

The Eagles' passing attack has jumped to the second-best in the ACC and Jurkovec’s led the way with 1,526 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Flutie and Ryan reached out to Jurkovec as well and the Notre Dame transfer said he could feel the support from the two BC legends.

“That means the world to me because they played here and they did great things here,” Jurkovec said. “So we’re going to try to lean on them as much as we can and take any advice and help.”

When Hafley took the head coaching job last December, one of his goals was to connect with players from past eras. The COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans, but building that bridge is still a priority.

“I think it’s important for me to reach out to the alumni and make them feel welcome,” Hafley said. "And it’s hard, right? Because like I got here and everything, my whole world got flipped upside down. But my goal in spring ball, I wanted to open this thing up to alumni.

“I wanted everybody who wanted to come back — whether you were a four-year starter and an All-American to somebody who barely played — I want them to realize that this is their team. It is it’s not me, this is their team. This is what they built. And they’ve laid the foundation, and I want those guys around. And that’s going to be very, very important for me in the future.”

Perfect marks

The Eagles had another round of successful COVID-19 testing, with no positive results again this week. Since returning for voluntary workouts in June, the Eagles have administered more than 5,500 tests with just one positive test result . . . BC’s secondary suffered a setback when sophomore cornerback Josh DeBerry was ejected for targeting with 11:58 left in the second quarter. DeBerry was called for his helmet-to-helmet hit on sliding Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, who made the Eagles pay on the very next play when he connected on a 32-yard TD pass to Ahmarean Brown.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.