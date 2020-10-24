Ben Brown’s two goals push Concord-Carlisle past Lincoln-Sudbury in Kicks for Cancer game

“When he gets in the box he shows tremendous patience,” said Pavlik after his team improved to 7-1. “He doesn’t try to overswing. He is very composed. He focuses on making good contact with the ball, which a lot of these guys in those moments they sort of freak out. He stays composed.”

Brown’s ability to stay calm in the offensive box allowed him to score both goals in the host Patriots' 2-0 victory over Lincoln-Sudbury on Saturday afternoon in the annual Kicks for Cancer game.

When asked about sophomore Ben Brown, Concord-Carlisle boys' soccer coach Ray Pavlik is quick to mention Brown’s composure.

Brown’s first goal came in the 11th minute when junior Lars Bjork sent a long pass that Brown brought to the turf with one touch before taking two dribbles and burying a shot into the back of the net. Ten minutes later, off a free kick from the corner, Brown perfectly positioned himself at the back post where he hit the ball square with his foot in mid-air.

“It was great service by my teammates,” Brown said. “Lars put a great ball in. Our coach set us up on some nice free kicks that we have been working on in practice. We executed them perfectly and it led to a goal.”

Brown almost completed the hat trick later in the second quarter, but his potential third goal was waived off for offside.

“I wanted that [third goal] badly,” Brown said with a laugh. “Very badly.”

Carver 7, Middleborough 0 — Senior Mike Sawicki scored four goals and assisted on two more, giving him 101 career points, as the Crusaders (5-2) cruised.

Dennis-Yarmouth 4, Sturgis East 1 — Adjani Simpson converted on either side of halftime in a Cape & Islands League win for the Dolphins (1-3).

Medfield 1, Dover-Sherborn 0 — James Layden scored the only goal for the Warriors (5-0) and Harris Stevens recorded the shutout.

Medway 4, Ashland 2 — Senior Christian Perugini assisted on a trio of goals, bringing his total to eight in just five games this season for the Mustangs (4-0-1).

Newburyport 4, Triton 1 — Sophomore forward Jamie Brooks collected two assists for the Clippers (5-0-2) in a Cape Ann League win.

Pentucket 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Nate Blanchard scored both goals on assists from Alex Bishop for the Sachems.

Saint Joseph Prep 3, St. Mary’s 1 — Freshman Ben Yawuga scored twice for the Phoenix (2-3-1).

Shawsheen 3, Lowell Catholic 2 — Senior Devin Almeida scored the winning goal and added an assist for the Rams (4-0-1).

Girls' soccer

Andover 7, Central Catholic 1 — Sophomore Emma Reilly (2 goals, 1 assist) and senior captain Hanna Medwar (1 goal, 2 assists) led the way for the Golden Warriors (3-0) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Austin Prep, Bishop Stang 0 — Junior goalkeeper Sam MacCormack earned her third shutout of the season for Austin Prep (2-1-2) in the Catholic Central League.

Dover-Sherborn 2, Medfield 2 — D-S rallied to earn a Tri-Valley League tie after trailing by two at halftime.

Hamilton-Wenham 1, Pentucket 0 — Junior midfielder Jane Maguire scored seven minutes into the second quarter off a free kick for the Generals (5-0-2).

Hopkinton 3, Norton 1 — Johanna DuPont had a goal and assist for the Hillers in the Tri-Valley League victory.

Hull 2, Abington 1 — Junior Nina Tiani scored both goals for the Pirates (2-4) in the South Shore League.

Middleborough 3, Carver 0 — Alexis VanderZeyde secured the win for Middleborough (5-0) with a pair of fourth-quarter goals. Maggie Desrosiers notched six saves for her second consecutive shutout.

Newburyport 2, Triton 0 — Allie Waters struck twice within five minutes to lift the Clippers (4-1-2) in the Cape Ann League.

Newton South 4, Westford 0 — The Lions (6-1-1) got goals from a trio of sophomores (Bria Abbiati, Tess Fitzgerald and Margot Madison) and from senior Lottie McLeod in a Dual County League victory.

North Reading 1, Ipswich 1 — Olivia Novello converted a deflection off a Lauren Waters cross with 2:10 to play for Ipswich (3-3-1) in the Cape Ann League matchup. Clare Scammon scored for North Reading (3-1-3) in the 59th minute.

St. Mary’s 7, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Senior captain Julia Nickolau scored two goals and set up another to lift the Spartans (4-4-2).

Ursuline 5, Archbishop Williams 0 — The Bears (5-1) were led by senior captains Nikki Olson (12 saves) and Kelly Cheevers (2 goals).

Winchester 2, Arlington 1 — Winchester trailed 1-0 at half, but rallied thanks to two second-half goals by senior Ally Murphy.

Field hockey

Bishop Feehan 4, Austin Prep 1 — Junior Caileigh Shaw scored the winner, and freshman Ava Meehan chipped in a goal and an assist in a Catholic Central League win for the Shamrocks.

Bishop Stang 1, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Senior captain Megan Perry scored on an assist from senior Noelle Vincze for Stang (2-2-3).

Lexington 12, Woburn 0 — Seniors Katie Devine (3 goals, 3 assists) and Isabel Larrabe (3 goals, assist) each had big games as Lexington improved to 5-0 with the Middlesex League victory.

Watertown 6, Burlington 0 — Morgan Beirne, Teodora Misic, Christina Zouein and Lainey Andrade were honored in a Senior Day victory for the Raiders (5-0).

Wilmington 2, Stoneham 1 — Ida Bishop scored a goal and also assisted on Shea Cushing’s tally to lead the Wildcats in the Middlesex League.

Winchester 9, Arlington 0 — Senior captains Mia Legere (3 goals, 3 assists) and Niki Micciche (2 goals, 2 assists) led Winchester (5-0) to the Middlesex League victory.

Boys' cross-country

Bishop Stang 20, Archbishop Williams 37 — Minus two of their best runners, the Spartans (3-1) still swept the top three spots behind senior Danny Sullivan (17:55), sophomore Andrew Caldera (18:11) and sophomore Andrew Weaver (19:11).

Girls' cross-country

Ipswich 22, Manchester Essex 37 — Sophomore Amelia Stacy (22:20) and senior Carina Jones (23:20) paced the field in a win for the Tiegers (2-2).

Girls' volleyball

Bishop Feehan 3, St. Mary’s 0 — Seniors Gianna Detorie, Ashley Doo and Maria Romsey led the Shamrocks to the Catholic Central League victory.