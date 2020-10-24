Different scoring methods drive players’ strategies

The most common format is stroke play, in which the team with the lowest cumulative score wins. Stableford, which assigns a point value to each type of score (1 point for bogey, 2 for par, etc.), has also become popular. The third format is match play, in which each team has a set number of one-on-one matchups (often the top six or eight) that determine the outcome.

On the surface, golf is a simple game with a simple objective — get the ball in the hole in as few strokes as possible. But in Massachusetts, the path to victory at the high school level varies from league to league.

The format is determined by each league, with the home team choosing the format for nonleague meetings.

Most coaches believe stroke play is the best format in determining the best team. And, in a normal season, medal play during the regular season helps players prepare for the sectional and state tournaments.

But Tom Walsh, the coach at defending Division 2 state champion Winchester, said match play makes the game more accessible for the players at the bottom of a high school lineup; most teams don’t have the depth needed to compete in stroke play.

“As you get further down the order, you have kids who are less skilled, the 7s and 8s, some of them might not break 50 [over nine holes], and it becomes a very long and arduous day for them,” Walsh said. “With match play, if they have a bad hole, they can just move on.”

In stroke play, players must remain focused on every shot; each could be the difference between winning and losing. But match play gives players the opportunity to swing more freely. That mind-set helped defending Division 2 champion Trevor Lopez make five birdies on his way to a 3-under par 32 in Winchester’s 49.5-22.5 rout of Lexington on Wednesday.

“When you come out in match play, you have the opportunity to try and take chances,” Lopez said. “You’re a little more aggressive and you can make some better numbers. That’s part of the reason why I made five birdies, is I could go out there and make aggressive swings and be confident, knowing I’m OK if I make one bad swing.”

A few leagues have switched to Stableford as a hybrid format between match and stroke play. Picking up after making double bogey or worse speeds play and helps the less-skilled players, but the point system keeps the strategy more in-line with stroke play.

The switch to the Stableford format has been a hit at Bishop Feehan; the Shamrocks are off to an 8-2 start in their first season in the Catholic Central League.

“I was happy to hear that we would be using a point system for scoring. The point system encourages the golfer to focus on one hole at a time,” Bishop Feehan coach Arthur Anderson said.

There is an argument that the MIAA should endorse standard scoring in regular-season matches. Joe Ciolino, coach at Advanced Math & Science Academy in Marlborough, advocates that it should be stroke play for all as it is the best way to identify the best team.

Walsh disagrees, saying the decision should remain in the hands of each league.

Anderson hopes the MIAA keeps the format consistent for the regular season and postseason. Under the current format, the top six individuals per team count in the postseason, but 10 scores are counted in the regular season.

“It doesn’t make sense to play all season with a different number of starters than what we use in the playoffs,” Anderson said. “Would they ever play the MIAA football playoffs and Super Bowl games with only nine starters on each side of the ball?”

While the mentality can change based on the scoring system, Lopez believes there is no substitute for tournament golf experience, no matter the format.

“Whenever I play golf, I always try to shoot the best score as I possibly can,” Lopez said. “But I feel like my mind-set is in a much better spot than most of these other kids because they don’t have as much experience as I do.”

Stroke play: Cape & Islands, Catholic Conference, Colonial, Dual Valley, Hockomock, Merrimack Valley, Mid-Wach, Patriot, South Shore, South Worcester County, Tri-Valley.

Match play: Middlesex, Northeastern

Stableford: Bay State, Cape Ann, Catholic Central, Commonwealth, Dual County, Southeast.

Winchester coach Tom Walsh believes that match plays makes the game more accessible for players at the bottom of a high school lineup. Matthew J. Lee/Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Tee shots

▪ Massachusetts is the only state to cancel its individual and team golf championships this fall. But the National High School Golf Association, MassGolf, the New England PGA, and its Nextgengolf division, are teaming to run an individual high school tournament at Shaker Hills Country Club in Harvard on Nov. 1.

Qualifying criteria includes having a handicap below 8 or an 18-hole scoring average of 80 or better, and the field will feature players from all three divisions. The field of 104 boys and girls sold out in two days.

“We want to try to help and just give kids something to play for,” said Kris Hart, the senior director for Nextgengolf. “There’s a lot of negative things in our world going on, so this is a way we can give them something good to look forward to.”

Westford Academy sisters Morgan and Molly Smith are in the field, along with Weston’s Jacob Finard, Triton’s Cael Kohan, and Central Catholic’s Josh Lavallee, a returning Globe All-Scholastic.

▪ St. John’s (Shrewsbury) will host the first Catholic Conference Showcase on Monday at Worcester Country Club, with a noon shotgun start . . . The Southeast Conference tourney is scheduled for Monday at Thorny Lea CC . . . The Catholic Central tournament will be held Friday at Hillview GC in North Reading. All players are eligible for the individual tourney and the team score will be the top four individuals out of five scores.

▪ Bishop Stang soared to 10-0 with a 213-192 Catholic Central win over Austin Prep on Friday, including 7-0 in a traditionally strong CCL. St. John’s Prep, Westwood, Newburyport, Shawsheen, Weston, Winchester, and Bridgewater-Raynham all have records of 8-0 or better as the regular season nears the finish line.

▪ At Mount Pleasant CC, North Andover’s James Robbins fired a 1-over-par 71 to capture the Merrimack Valley Conference title Thursday afternoon, nosing out teammate Adam Heinze (72). Stephen Ingram (Andover), Aiden Azevedo(Haverhill), and Michael Dube (Chelmsford) were two shots back. Andover (307) captured team honors, followed by Lowell (319) and Haverhill (321).