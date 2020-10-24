fb-pixel
High school golf

EMass golf: Xaverian’s Eric Boulger highlights Players of the Week

By Peter Santo Globe Correspondent,Updated October 24, 2020, 1 hour ago
Senior co-captain Eric Boulger shot a 32 on Tuesday to lead Xaverian past St. John's (Shrewsbury) in a Catholic Conference match.
Senior co-captain Eric Boulger shot a 32 on Tuesday to lead Xaverian past St. John's (Shrewsbury) in a Catholic Conference match.Mark Lorenz

Highlighting top performances from golfers competing in EMass leagues in the past week.

Eric Boulger, Xaverian — The senior co-captain shot a 4-under 32 at Brookmeadow Country Club on Tuesday as the Hawks earned a Catholic Conference win over St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

Trevor Lopez, Winchester — The senior fired a 3-under 32 with five birdies at Lexington Country Club in a 49.5-22.5 Middlesex League win over the host Minutemen, just a day after signing to play at UConn. That followed a 35 the previous day at Winchester CC.

Redmond Podkowa, Bishop Stang — The sophomore collected 31 Stableford points in a 108-78 nonleague victory Tuesday over Dartmouth to help the Spartans remain unbeaten.

Advertisement

Justin Peters Bridgewater-Raynham — He followed Monday’s 22-point performance by carding an even-par 35 at West Bridgewater CC on Wednesday to help the unbeaten Trojans clinch their eighth straight league title, the last two in the Southeast Conference.

Nolan Skaggs, Plymouth South — The senior carded a 1-over 36 at Furnace Brook GC on Tuesday in a 266-286 Patriot League win over Quincy, finishing as the medalist for the ninth time in 11 matches this fall.