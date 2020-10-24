EMass golf: Xaverian’s Eric Boulger highlights Players of the Week

Highlighting top performances from golfers competing in EMass leagues in the past week.

Eric Boulger, Xaverian — The senior co-captain shot a 4-under 32 at Brookmeadow Country Club on Tuesday as the Hawks earned a Catholic Conference win over St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

Trevor Lopez, Winchester — The senior fired a 3-under 32 with five birdies at Lexington Country Club in a 49.5-22.5 Middlesex League win over the host Minutemen, just a day after signing to play at UConn. That followed a 35 the previous day at Winchester CC.