Fifty years ago, some college football traditions were in transition

“Rah-Rah” has been replaced by “Right-On,” and the Friday night bonfire is apt to be the science building as a rally for the football team.

A man does not have to be a keen student of history to realize that nowhere in America in the last 35 years has there been been more of a change than on the college campus.

Editor’s note: The Globe is reaching into its archives to bring you “Replay,” articles from the past that highlight something interesting, timely, or revealing. This column by Ray Fitzgerald on the decline of traditions surrounding college football appeared on Sunday, Oct. 25, 1970, under the headline “Football bridges generations.”

Still, tradition dies hard, and in New England, college football remains in many respects one of the last links with an earlier generation.

There are still the traditional games — Harvard vs. Yale, Amherst vs. Williams, UConn vs. Rhode Island, Boston College vs. Holy Cross — that make the campuses come alive the way they always did.

The Harvard-Yale game still means the total involvement of both college communities.

The competition involves more than just the varsity and the super-organized squads. House teams from both schools play each other in games just as fierce as the one in Yale Bowl or Harvard Stadium.

Harvard and Dartmouth has taken on some of that tradition, mainly because the games through the years have been such battles.

But other rivalries have gone down.

“I can remember, as a kid growing up in Kansas City,” said Baaron Pittenger, Harvard’s assistant athletic director, “listening to the Brown-Colgate game every Thanksgiving. Listening to it, way out in Kansas City. That was the big game, along with Cornell and Penn.”

Not anymore, not when the Lions and Raiders go on at noon on television, followed by Dallas and Green Bay.

Also gone is the Maine State series among Colby, Bates, Bowdoin, and the University of Maine. All three smaller schools dropped the university from the schedule a few years ago.

“In the old days,” said Maine sports information director Len Harlow, “that series was something. Special trains ran between the colleges on Saturdays, and if one of your boys made the All-Maine team, that was a great honor.”

Teams still play for special and unusual trophies. The winner of the Maine-New Hampshire game, for example, wins the Brice-Colwell musket and the victor in the Maine-Vermont battle gets possession of an old milkcan. But no great fuss is made over either of these awards.

In the old days, students stole mascots and painted signs on rival campuses and performed other silly but generally harmless pranks. Some of that still goes on.

Holy Cross students have been known in recent years to visit the BC campus and paint the Eagle statue purple. One year a Boston University student stole BC’s live eagle mascot, and the BC’ers retaliated by painting BU’s Marsh Chapel.

A long time ago, UConn students regularly stole Rhode Island’s pet ram, and Rhody got right back by grabbing the UConn Husky. UConn got the worst of that deal because Rams are notoriously messy animals, especially when riding in automobiles.

Now, the schools play for a Ram-napping trophy every season, in lieu of stealing each other’s mascot.

New Hampshire’s Wildcats, after 30 years without a mascot, will have one this year. New Hampshire had abandoned the idea 30 years ago when three wildcats died within five months of each other.

The current one will make its debut against UConn Oct. 3.

Two traditions that have withstood the test of time are the Friday bonfires at Dartmouth and the burning of the old shoe at Springfield College.

The Dartmouth blaze is held in the middle of the green and it’s not your ordinary, run of the mill bonfire. Freshmen pile tiered frames of railroad ties — going as high as 40 tiers — and the thing burns all night.

At Springfield, on the night before the final home game, the players burn an old shoe to symbolize the burning of any ill feelings that may have cropped up during the season.

One longtime tradition that is no more is the dressing up of a Dartmouth cheerleader as an Indian, with a native haircut.

Indian students at Dartmouth felt that a white student donning Indian attire was making a mockery of Indian culture.

Also gone is the classic Holy Cross song, “Old Mamie Reilly,” because one of the stanzas makes reference to “Old Black Joe.”

One of the still growing traditions is tailgating, which has blossomed in recent years to parties that Truman Capote would approve of.

At Williams, many alumni have their names in the parking area so they’ll have the same spot for their parties every Saturday.

Let’s all drink to that.