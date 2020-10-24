Jimmy Garoppolo has his critics, but not with the Patriots

But you won’t hear any of that criticism coming from the Patriots, the team that drafted Garoppolo and groomed him for 3½ years. Garoppolo and the 49ers visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday for the first time since Garoppolo was traded in October 2017.

The doubters labeled him a choker after losing a 10-point lead and missing a big throw in the Super Bowl loss. They were out in full force when the 49ers lost to the Cardinals in Week 1, and again in Week 5 when Garoppolo was benched at halftime of a blowout loss to the Dolphins.

Advertisement

“I think we all know Jimmy’s a quality player and can do all the things that a good quarterback needs to do,” Bill Belichick said this past week. “He led the 49ers to the NFC championship last year … I don’t think there’s any question about his skill level and what he’s been able to accomplish and what their team’s been able to accomplish.”

Garoppolo couldn’t contain his excitement this past week over facing his former team for the first time.

“I really wish there were fans for that game,” he said on the 49ers Talk podcast. “I can remember when I was with the Patriots, some home games we had, we’d get heckled by our own fans — but in a good way. New England people are very truthful, very honest, and I always appreciated that. But it will be a different experience going back there, just seeing some of the old places, seeing the old stadium and everything.”

Garoppolo was the Patriots' heir apparent at quarterback, but Tom Brady blew up those plans by continuing to win Super Bowls into his 40s. Belichick begrudgingly traded Garoppolo at the 2017 trade deadline for a second-round pick, and in three-plus years Garoppolo has compiled a 21-7 record while leading the 49ers to last season’s Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Garoppolo’s success hasn’t quieted the critics, of course. There are those who say he’s just a game manager who rode a great running game and defense to the Super Bowl. Some say he was never worth the contract he signed with the 49ers, which has paid him $85 million over the first three years (and has two years and $51 million remaining). A 2-2 record as a starter this year hasn’t helped his image, and Garoppolo’s stats are down from last year. His completion percentage has dropped from 69.1 to 63.6, and his yards per attempt from 8.4 to 7.4.

But the Patriots don’t see many negatives in Garoppolo — the ones that remember Garoppolo, anyway. Only nine of the 77 players on the Patriots' active roster, practice squad or injured lists played with Garoppolo in 2016, his last full season with the Patriots.

“What a lot of us used to call him is a ‘gamer,’ ” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said. “From the first time he took snaps in the preseason, he’d be making plays, whether it’s staying alive in the pocket, whether it’s making a great throw … So we’re all expecting Jimmy’s best coming here Sunday. We know he can play football at a high level. We got to see his maturity throughout the years. I’m sure he’ll come in here Sunday ready to go against a team I would say he knows pretty well.”

Advertisement

McCourty remembers being impressed with Garoppolo in 2016, when he started the season opener in Brady’s place and led the Patriots to a 23-21 win at Arizona.

“I think one of the biggest things I got to see here was just his poise,” McCourty said. “He comes in and we’re in Arizona, Week 1, and he doesn’t really blink. He’s just out there going, playing, and I think when you watch him, that doesn’t change. Even if you watch the Miami game, it wasn’t going exactly how he wanted it, he just doesn’t change his demeanor. He kind of stays the same way, and I think the team kind of resembles that. They’re always locked in, no matter the situation. And obviously, Jimmy is really the head of that because he doesn’t really budge.”

Garoppolo has been inconsistent this year, but certainly hasn’t been all bad. He still has a healthy 101.2 passer rating, 12th-best among quarterbacks. And he only has two interceptions, a pace for seven this year, compared with 13 last year. Garoppolo also has an excuse — he has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out for Weeks 3 and 4, and hindered him the last two games.

“My ankle is feeling a lot better than it was in the Miami week,” Garoppolo said. “It’s an exciting week, and can’t wait for Sunday.”

Belichick remains impressed with Garoppolo’s toughness, as he relayed in a film breakdown of the 49ers' offense for the Patriots' website. Belichick pointed to the 44-yard touchdown pass Garoppolo threw to George Kittle in the face of a blitz in last week’s win over the Rams.

Advertisement

“You’ve got two guys bearing down on him, one of them is unblocked, [he] stands in there and makes a good throw,” Belichick said. “Jimmy’s tough. He’ll make throws under pressure, he’ll take hits and stand in there.”

The respect is mutual, of course.

“Being my first coach in the NFL, he was just very honest,” Garoppolo said. “Really never beat around the bush. He was very black and white with everything that he did and that’s kind of how I am. I really appreciated that from him. Just whether it was my first day there or when I got traded, he always shot me straight.”

Sunday’s game isn’t just Patriots-49ers in Week 7. It’s a chance for the Patriots to see what might have been had Belichick been able to hold on to Garoppolo. And for Garoppolo to prove to the Patriots that they made a mistake in trading him.

“We’ll be ready for his best,” Belichick said. “I’m sure we’ll get it. He does a lot of things well.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.