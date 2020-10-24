Strong showing for Justin Fields, Ohio State in Big Ten opener

Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, completed his first 12 passes and threw for 276 yards. He ran for another 52 — including a stunning 17-yard third-quarter touchdown scramble around the left side that saw him spin past a defender and into the end zone.

Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another, Master Teague III rushed for a pair of scores, and the Buckeyes rolled over Nebraska, 52-17, in the Big Ten teams' pandemic-delayed opener.

Justin Fields and No. 5 Ohio State shook off the rust in the first half Saturday and then buried visiting Nebraska the rest of the way.

His 42-yard touchdown pass to slot receiver Garrett Wilson on Ohio State’s second drive couldn’t have been prettier. The only pass he missed on, in the second quarter, may have been catchable, but Chris Olave couldn’t hold on in the end zone.

“You guys saw the arm we saw,” Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller said. “He’s making throws guys on Sundays make.”

Olave caught six passes for 104 yards, and Wilson had seven for 129.

The Ohio State defense took most of the first half to figure out a way to contain quarterback Adrian Martinez, who marched the Huskers down for a touchdown in the opening two minutes.

Nebraska tied the score at 14 in the second quarter, but an Ohio State field goal, a defensive stop, and Teague’s second TD run gave the Buckeyes a 24-14 lead at the half. Then came Fields’s nifty touchdown run and a 55-yard scoop and score by Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks, and Ohio State had it under control.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, there were just 1,344 people in the 105,000-capacity Ohio Stadium, counting staff and media. Family and friends of players and coaches were spread out in the lower deck. There were no cheerleaders, no marching band, and no script "Ohio,” which has been tradition at home games for 84 years.

It was believed to be the smallest crowd to watch an Ohio State game since before 1910.

No. 1 Clemson shakes off Syracuse

Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for three scores, and No. 1 Clemson shook off a sluggish performance to win its 27th straight Atlantic Coast Conference game and put away pesky visiting Syracuse, 47-21.

The Tigers, who play host to Boston College on Halloween, opened 6-0 for the sixth straight season. The Orange (1-5) were the last ACC team to beat the Tigers with a 27-24 victory in 2017.

UNC steps on the gas

Javonte Williams ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 14 North Carolina run over No. 23 North Carolina State, 48-21, in Chapel Hill.

Michael Carter ran for 106 yards and a score of his own for the Tar Heels (4-1), who ran for 326 yards and finished with 578 overall to beat the Wolfpack (4-2).

It was the first meeting with both rivals ranked in the AP Top 25 since 1993.

Schiano leads Rutgers back into win column

Isaih Pacheco ran for two first-half touchdowns as Rutgers snapped a 21-game Big Ten losing streak by beating host Michigan State, 38-27, in coach Greg Schiano’s first game back as the Scarlet Knights' coach.

Michigan State has a new coach too, and Mel Tucker’s debut was forgettable from the start. The Spartans (0-1) turned the ball over seven times — four in the first half — and never led against a Rutgers team that hadn’t won a conference game since Nov. 4, 2017, against Maryland.

Schiano is back for a second stint as the Rutgers coach after spending 11 seasons there from 2001-11. Tucker took over Michigan State after Mark Dantonio, the winningest coach in school history, retired this offseason.

Dillon Gabriel, UCF air it out

Dillon Gabriel threw five touchdown passes — three to Marlon Williams — and UCF’s top-ranked offense rolled in a 51-34 victory over visiting Tulane. Gabriel was 26-of-40 passing with 422 yards a week after throwing for a school-record 601 yards that included five touchdowns in a 50-49 loss to Memphis. Williams made nine catches or 174 yards. His longest reception was a 54-yarder in which he sidestepped a couple of defenders on his way to the end zone. Greg McCrae ran for 162 of the Knights' 267 yards rushing, including a TD, with UCF (3-2) finishing with 689 yards offense to Tulane’s 340. UCF came in averaging over 636 yards offense, tops in the nation . . . Malik Willis threw for 345 yards and six touchdowns — five in the first half — as Liberty (6-0) dominated Southern Mississippi (1-4), 56-35, in Lynchburg, Va. . . . Army has accepted a bid to play in the Independence Bowl, becoming the first team in the country to gain a spot in the postseason. West Point announced the bid after the Black Knights beat Mercer, 49-3, on Saturday to improve to 6-1. Army is slated to face a Pac-12 foe in the Shreveport, La., bowl game. The Pac-12 will begin its truncated season Nov. 7. The date of the Independence Bowl will be announced later . . . Phillip Brooks returned a pair of punts for touchdowns as No. 20 Kansas State (4-1) rolled past Kansas (0-5) in Manhattan, winning for a series-record 12th straight time . . . Alabama coach Nick Saban said junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is out for the rest of the season after hurting his right ankle on the opening kickoff Saturday against Tennessee.