Tom Yewcic, Boston Patriots quarterback who also played in MLB, dies at age 88

Tom Yewcic, a multisport standout who played one game at catcher for the Detroit Tigers before spending several years as a punter with the Boston Patriots, has died. He was 88.

An obituary posted on the website of Keefe Funeral Home in Massachusetts said Yewcic died Tuesday.

Yewcic grew up in Pennsylvania and played football and baseball at Michigan State. He was the starting quarterback in 1952 and 1953, leading the Spartans to a national championship in '52 and a Rose Bowl victory the following season.