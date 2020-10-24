fb-pixel
PATRIOTS

Tom Yewcic, Boston Patriots quarterback who also played in MLB, dies at age 88

By The Associated PressUpdated October 24, 2020, 22 minutes ago
Tom Yewcic shows a group of high school coaches proper kicking technique as part of the Globe's football clinic in Andover on Aug. 30, 1966. Yewcic, who got a single at-bat with MLB's Detroit Tigers in 1957, played six seasons for the Boston Patriots as a quarterback, halfback, and punter.
Tom Yewcic shows a group of high school coaches proper kicking technique as part of the Globe's football clinic in Andover on Aug. 30, 1966. Yewcic, who got a single at-bat with MLB's Detroit Tigers in 1957, played six seasons for the Boston Patriots as a quarterback, halfback, and punter.1966 File/Danny Goshtigian/Globe Staff

Tom Yewcic, a multisport standout who played one game at catcher for the Detroit Tigers before spending several years as a punter with the Boston Patriots, has died. He was 88.

An obituary posted on the website of Keefe Funeral Home in Massachusetts said Yewcic died Tuesday.

Yewcic grew up in Pennsylvania and played football and baseball at Michigan State. He was the starting quarterback in 1952 and 1953, leading the Spartans to a national championship in '52 and a Rose Bowl victory the following season.

Tom Yewcic (far left) was among the former Patriots to attend the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston's annual NFL Legends night in 2016, joined by Pete Brock, Andre Tippett, Willie McGinest, Matt Chatham, Patrick Pass, and Gridiron Club president Jim Kearney. McGinest won that year's Tom Yewcic Award, given to those whose "careers both on and off the field have been exemplary and inspirational to players and to fans of all ages."
Tom Yewcic (far left) was among the former Patriots to attend the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston's annual NFL Legends night in 2016, joined by Pete Brock, Andre Tippett, Willie McGinest, Matt Chatham, Patrick Pass, and Gridiron Club president Jim Kearney. McGinest won that year's Tom Yewcic Award, given to those whose "careers both on and off the field have been exemplary and inspirational to players and to fans of all ages."Natalie Handy

In 1954, Yewcic helped Michigan State advance to the College World Series, where he earned MVP honors even though the Spartans didn't win it all.

Advertisement

Yewcic signed with the Tigers and, after a three-year stint in the Army, eventually played one game for them in 1957. His football career progressed after that. He signed with the Patriots in 1961 after spending time in the Canadian Football League.

Yewcic punted 377 times for 14,553 yards during his career. He also played some quarterback for the Patriots.