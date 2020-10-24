With no new positive tests, Raiders are set to play Buccaneers on Sunday

Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. The Bills said Knox was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with three other tight ends in close contact with him — Lee Smith , Boston College product Tommy Sweeney (on the PUP list), and Nate Becker (on the practice squad). Buffalo has two tight ends on its roster — Tyler Kroft and Reggie Gilliam … The Jaguars put running back Chris Thompson on the COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game at the Chargers. Jacksonville activated running back Devine Ozigbo , who missed the first six games with a left hamstring injury. Los Angeles activated defensive linemen Melvin Ingram and Justin Jones from injured reserve … The Packers said Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday at Houston due to a chest injury … In need of a punter for Sunday’s game at Tennessee after releasing Dustin Colquitt on Friday, the Steelers signed Jordan Berry , less than two months after cutting him to make room. Berry averaged 44.2 yards a kick during his first five seasons with the Steelers from 2015-19.

The Las Vegas Raiders latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative Saturday morning and their home game against Tampa Bay is set to to be played Sunday, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press. The Raiders activated four starting offensive linemen from the COVID-19 list Saturday after they all tested negative for the coronavirus. Kolton Miller , Denzelle Good , Rodney Hudson , and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list Thursday because they had “high risk” contact Monday with fellow starter Trent Brown before he tested positive for the virus. The four linemen all teste negative every day since their last contact with Brown and will be eligible to play Sunday if they pass one more test before the game. Safety Johnathan Abram remains on the COVID-19 list because his last contact with Brown was Tuesday and he will miss this week’s game.

AUTO RACING

Hamilton nabs pole position in Portugal

Lewis Hamilton edged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by .1 second to take pole position for Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao. Max Verstappen was .25 back in third place and Charles Leclerc qualified in fourth. Having secured a record-extending 97th career pole, a win Sunday will give Hamilton a record-breaking 92nd victory, moving him one ahead of Michael Schumacher. With a 69-point lead over Bottas in the standings, Hamilton is favored to equal Schumacher’s record seven F1 titles. Portugal last hosted a race in 1996 in Estoril … Will Power won his fifth pole of the season and flirted with the track record in qualifying for Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the IndyCar season finale in Florida. Power is in a three-way fight with Colton Herta and rookie Pato O’Ward for third in the final standings. The championship will be decided between Scott Dixon, who needs to finish only ninth or higher to wrap up a sixth championship, and Josef Newgarden, who is seeking a second consecutive title and third overall.

TENNIS

French Open champ Swiatek to quarantine

Iga Swiatek, who beat American Sofia Kenin two weeks ago to win the French Open women’s singles title, said she will quarantine after meeting with Polish president Andrzej Duda. Duda’s office announced Saturday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The 19-year-old Swiatek, the first Polish tennis player to win the title at Roland Garros, met with Duda at a ceremony where she received state honors on Friday. The Polish player said on Twitter that she has no symptoms but that she’ll quarantine due to protocols. She said she gets tested regularly and will be tested again in three days … Third seed Aryna Sabalenka and former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka will meet in the final of the inaugural Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic. The fourth-seeded Azarenka eased past Maria Sakkari, 6-1, 6-3, to book a spot in her 40th career WTA final. Sabalenka had to battle to overcome American Jennifer Brady, 6-4, 6-4. The indoor hard-court event was added to the schedule after tournaments in China were canceled … Alexander Zverev is a match away from winning back-to-back titles after a 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 win over Jannik Sinner in the Cologne Championship semifinals in Germany, setting up a final against Diego Schwartzman, who beat Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

MISCELLANY

UFC champ retires after emotional win

Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, 32, retired from mixed martial arts after stopping Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke 1:34 into the second round of his third UFC title defense at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Nurmagomedov (29-0) made the announcement immediately after he finished his first fight since the death of his father and lifelong coach in July. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker made his case for another title shot with a solid unanimous decision over fellow contender Jared Cannonier in the penultimate bout on Fight Island … WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he plans to fight in London on Dec. 5 against an opponent yet to be determined … Diogo Jota scored in the 64th minute to complete Liverpool’s 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield United. Liverpool extended its unbeaten home stretch in the English Premier League to 62 matches, one shy of tying the club record from 1978 to 1981 … English soccer power Manchester United was held to a scoreless tie by Chelsea in the Premier League to leave the hosts without a win at Old Trafford in their opening three matches for the first time in 48 years … British cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart outsprinted Australian Jai Hindley to win the mountainous 20th stage of the Giro d’Italia, which included three climbs to the Sestriere ski resort Saturday. Organizers had to go back to results from the race’s two time trials to determine that Hindley leads by 0.86 seconds overall. Hart will be favored in Sunday’s concluding 10-mile individual time trial in Milan … Tim Wellens of Belgium won the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta, while defending champion Primoz Roglic held on to the leader’s red jersey. Wellens pulled away from Guillaume Martin and Thymen Arensman near the end of the 115-mile ride from Huesca to Sabiñánigo. Roglic crossed fourth to keep his five-second lead over Dan Martin.