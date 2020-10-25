Blue Cross Blue Shield partners with Bluebikes to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day

Need a lift to the polls on Election Day? Head to your nearest Bluebikes station for a free socially distanced ride to your polling location.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will sponsor free bike rentals on Nov. 3 from more than 350 Bluebikes stations in eight Greater Boston municipalities: Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Somerville, Arlington, Everett, Newton, and Watertown.
The organization introduced this effort after a survey conducted by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement found that 30 percent of registered youth did not vote in the 2016 presidential election because they could not find transportation to the polls.
Using the Bluebikes mobile app, voters can use the map feature to find the closest station to them and their polling location. Once they arrive at a station, they can activate an “Adventure Pass” on the app to unlock a bike and enjoy unlimited two-hour bike trips.
“We hope those who plan to vote in person across Metro Boston on November 3 will take advantage of free Bluebikes rides as they exercise their civic right to vote,” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield.
