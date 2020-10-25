‘Saturday Night Live’ recreates final presidential debate, spoofs Rudy Giuliani’s appearance in ‘Borat’

Rudolph’s Welker explained the rules of the debate, including the mute button: “Because it was either that or tranquilizer darts. And the president has a very high tolerance for those after his COVID treatment.”

“Saturday Night Live” opened this week with a rendition of Thursday’s final presidential debate between President Donald Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) and former vice president Joe Biden (played by Jim Carrey), and moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, portrayed by Maya Rudolph, who took a break from her recurring role as Senator Kamala Harris. The cold open even poked fun at a scene from Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” sequel, which premiered Friday and features a scene with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

On the coronavirus pandemic, Baldwin’s Trump downplayed its threat, much as President Trump did during the actual debate Thursday night, saying the US is “rounding the turn," even as cases hit a new high across the country Friday.

“In fact, we’ve rounded so many corners, we’ve gone all the way around the block and we’re back where we started in March,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

“Come on, man, we’re in the third wave,” Carrey’s Biden offered ahead of a rambling attempt to make a point.

“Not, it’s not a wave,” Trump explained. “There’s been a tiny coronavirus spike in Florida and a teensy spike in Arizona. And a toonsy-woonsy one in North Dakota.”

As Biden did in the real debate, Carrey’s Biden called Trump’s claims “malarky,” a term he’s known for using, prompting Rudolph’s Welker to sound a bell: “We have our first ‘malarky.' If you’re playing Biden Bingo at home, take a shot.”

At one moment during the sketch, Baldwin’s Trump also quoted his character verbatim, calling himself “the least racist person in the room.” Baldwin’s Trump then continued to mix up Welker with other women of color, including actress Mindy Kaling and “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi.

On the president’s health care plan, Baldwin’s Trump said it was under audit, like his taxes. “If you don’t believe me, you can talk to my lawyer,” he said as the camera panned to cast member Kate McKinnon, returning to play Giuliani. She had her back turned to the camera, motioning in a way that depicted lewd acts allegedly portrayed in a scene from the new “Borat” movie.

In the sketch, McKinnon’s Giuliani turned around and insisted, “that’s not what it looks like. Is this another Borat? You gotta tell me if it’s a Borat.”

The episode was hosted by Adele with musical guest HER.

Watch the full cold open:

Watch other episode highlights:

