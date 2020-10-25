17-year-old fatally shot Saturday night in Worcester parking lot

Officers responded to 500 Park Ave. for a report of gunshots at 8:36 p.m., Worcester police said in a statement.

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in a Wendy’s parking lot in Worcester Saturday night, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by sending an anonymous text to 274637 or by calling (508) 799-8651.

