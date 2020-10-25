Boston ballot box set on fire, officials say, in ‘disgrace to democracy’

Secretary of State William F. Galvin said in a statement Sunday that he contacted U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office and asked that the FBI investigate the incident. He said he’s also urging local election officials around the state to increase security of their drop boxes, including employing drop box guards and video surveillance and to empty the boxes frequently.

A ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library was set on fire early Sunday morning, according to state and city officials, who say it appears to be a deliberate, criminal attack and called it a “disgrace to democracy.”

In this image released by the Boston Police Department, an individual is seen near a ballot box that authorities say was set on fire.

The fire was set around 4 a.m. in the Copley Square drop box, according to Galvin’s office. Boston Police on Sunday released two images of a man they say they’re trying to identify as part of the investigation. In one image, a man appears to be holding something with a bright flame as he approaches the ballot box.

In a joint statement, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Galvin called the fire “a disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime.”

Advertisement

“Our first and foremost priority is maintaining the integrity of our elections process and ensuring transparency and trust with our voters, and any effort to undermine or tamper with that process must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement said. “We ask voters not to be intimidated by this bad act, and remain committed to making their voices heard in this and every election.”

Galvin, in a message left with a Globe reporter, said the FBI had initiated a probe.

“This was a deliberate arson attack on a ballot box in a federal election,” the Brighton Democrat said. “Obviously this was a violent act.”

There were 122 ballots inside the box when officials emptied it Sunday morning, 87 of which were legible and able to be processed. The box had last been emptied by the Boston Elections Department just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Advertisement

Officials are urging voters who used the box late Saturday or early Sunday to either track their ballot online or contact Boston Elections Department.

Any affected voters will have a replacement ballot mailed to them by the City of Boston and will have the option of casting that replacement ballot or voting in person, Galvin’s office said. If any affected voter does not submit a new ballot, their original ballot will be hand-counted to the extent possible.

The drop box outside the Copley Square library did not suffer “physical outer damage,” according to city officials, who say it is still available for voters to deposit their completed ballots. Boston Police said when they arrived early Sunday, smoke was coming out of the ballot box and that it “appeared to be on fire." Fire crews eventually extinguished it by filling the ballot box with water, police said.

Walsh’s office said each of the city’s 17 drop boxes are under 24-hour surveillance and are emptied on a daily basis.

A spokeswoman for Galvin said his office has told local election officials to contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division about the potential for funding to pay for any increased security.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll wrote on Twitter on Sunday that city officials there were using chemical fire suppressants in their ballot boxes “to ensure ballots don’t go up in flames." She called it “disgraceful that vandals would set a Boston ballot box on fire.”

Advertisement

"[It’s] sad that we have to take these measures,” Driscoll wrote.

Lelling’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.

Galvin’s office said it was first report of apparent intentional damage to a drop box in Massachusetts. California officials said this week they were investigating an arson fire at a ballot box outside a public library in Baldwin Park, Calif., where someone dropped a flaming piece of newspaper into the box Sunday night.

Andrea Estes of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.