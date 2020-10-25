Brockton man charged in fatal shooting

Officers rushed to the Super 8 Motel at 385 Westgate Drive after receiving several 911 calls around 6:20 p.m. Friday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound . The victim, later identified as Christopher Lascase of Brockton, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 20-year-old man in Brockton, officials said in a statement Sunday.

Brockton and State Police arrested 22-year-old D’Vante Bly-Mollenthiel of Brockton on Sunday around 3 p.m. without incident and charged him with murder, according to the statement.

Bly-Mollenthiel will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday.

