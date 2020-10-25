Brockton man charged in fatal shooting

Police arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 20-year-old man in Brockton, officials said in a statement Sunday.
Officers rushed to the Super 8 Motel at 385 Westgate Drive after receiving several 911 calls around 6:20 p.m. Friday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as Christopher Lascase of Brockton, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Brockton and State Police arrested 22-year-old D’Vante Bly-Mollenthiel of Brockton on Sunday around 3 p.m. without incident and charged him with murder, according to the statement.
Bly-Mollenthiel will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday.
