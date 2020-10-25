Man fatally shot in Roxbury early Sunday morning

A man was fatally shot in Roxbury just after midnight Sunday, according to Boston police .
Officers responded to the area of 18 Dunreath Terrace after receiving notification of a ShotSpotter activation at about 12:09 a.m., police said in a statement. They found the unidentified man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said, and he was declared dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (617) 343-4470 or through the anonymous tip line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.
