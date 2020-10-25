Mass. reports 1,097 new confirmed cases, 24 new confirmed deaths

The coronavirus death toll grew to 9,640 in Massachusetts Sunday, with 24 newl confirmed deaths, according to the state. The number of confirmed cases also climbed by 1,097, reaching a total of 147,120 — the second day in a row more than 1,000 new cases were reported.

The three-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state was 17 as of Thursday, the state reported Sunday.

The state Department of Public Health reported 17,020 new people received molecular tests for the virus as of Sunday. More than 2.6 million people have been tested, according to the state.