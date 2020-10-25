fb-pixel

Mass. reports 1,097 new confirmed cases, 24 new confirmed deaths

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated October 25, 2020, 1 hour ago
Registered Nurse Kelly Hogan disinfected a chair after a patient was tested for coronavirus at a COVID-19 testing site set up by Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center at Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Grove Hall last week.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The coronavirus death toll grew to 9,640 in Massachusetts Sunday, with 24 newl confirmed deaths, according to the state. The number of confirmed cases also climbed by 1,097, reaching a total of 147,120 — the second day in a row more than 1,000 new cases were reported.

The three-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state was 17 as of Thursday, the state reported Sunday.

The state Department of Public Health reported 17,020 new people received molecular tests for the virus as of Sunday. More than 2.6 million people have been tested, according to the state.

The state’s seven-day average positive rate, calculated from all those tests administered, was at 1.5 percent Saturday, according to state data released Sunday.

The daily positivity rate, based on positive tests per people tested, was at 5 percent as of Saturday, the state said. Some experts have said that measure may be a better reflection of the pandemic.

The three-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals reached 553 on Saturday, the state reported Sunday. One hospital Saturday used surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, according to the state.

Johns Hopkins University Sunday reported that more than 225,000 people have died from the virus across the US. Across the country, there have been more than 8.6 million cases of COVID-19, according to university data.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.