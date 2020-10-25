Three teenagers arrested in alleged Dorchester carjacking

Three teenagers were arrested early Sunday morning after they allegedly stole a car on Browning Avenue in Dorchester, according to police.

Officers were called to 30 Browning Avenue at 12:05 a.m. where the victims said three males had taken their blue car while brandishing guns, police said in a statement.

Brockton resident Tristin Howard, 18, was arrested on Greenwood Street, along with a 17-year-old from Boston and a 14-year-old from Dedham, after an officer noticed them driving with their headlights turned off. The officer noticed that all three teenagers in the car appeared panicked, according to the statement.