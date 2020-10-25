Three teenagers arrested in alleged Dorchester carjacking

Three teenagers were arrested early Sunday morning after they allegedly stole a car on Browning Avenue in Dorchester, according to police.
Officers were called to 30 Browning Avenue at 12:05 a.m. where the victims said three males had taken their blue car while brandishing guns, police said in a statement.
Brockton resident Tristin Howard, 18, was arrested on Greenwood Street, along with a 17-year-old from Boston and a 14-year-old from Dedham, after an officer noticed them driving with their headlights turned off. The officer noticed that all three teenagers in the car appeared panicked, according to the statement.
When they were arrested, officers also found a 9mm handgun with seven live rounds in the magazine and discovered that the firearm was stolen, the statement said.
Howard faces seven charges including carjacking, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. The 17-year-old and 14-year-old juveniles face carjacking charges and are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.
Two victims of the carjacking took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.
The incident remains under investigation.