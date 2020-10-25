Tropical Storm Zeta forms near Cuba, expected to strengthen

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Zeta formed early Sunday off the coast of Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season.

The system was centered about 250 miles (400 kilometers) south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba, forecasters with the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a 2 a.m. EDT advisory.

Zeta was stationary, located near the Yucatan Peninsula about 260 miles (415 kilometers) east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba, and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Cozumel and for Tulum to Río Lagartos, Mexico.