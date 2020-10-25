Parameters on who plays whom are an affront to acting

First, he notes that the argument against Israeli actress Gal Gadot portraying the Egyptian queen Cleopatra because it “whitewashes” her story rests on bad history. Not only was Cleopatra herself a Macedonian Greek, as Jacoby notes, but moreover, Jews aren’t necessarily “white.” Genetic studies show that Jews, including so-called European Jews, trace their ancestry in part to the Middle East.

Some have objected to the casting of Israeli actress Gal Gadot (shown at the Academy Awards in February) to play Cleopatra.

But it’s Jacoby’s last point that is most important. The art of acting involves transcending one’s own identity and portraying, embodying, and giving life to another — real or fictional, similar or different. The idea that a role should be played only by a person of the same race or ethnicity is an affront to acting.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” as Jacoby cites, demonstrates this brilliantly, but that’s just one example. Should we denigrate Yul Brynner’s portrayal of the King of Siam in “The King and I” because Brynner was Russian? Would anyone object to an all-Black cast performing “1776,” or Egyptian actors performing “Fiddler on the Roof”? Let actors act.

Stephen A. Silver

San Francisco