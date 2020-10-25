US can be a force for good in the world — depends on who’s in charge

Re “How much good has the United States really done in the world” (Ideas, Oct. 18). Stephen Kinzer is right that the United States has been and can be “a force for global stability and peace.” But it depends on who is in charge.

A good example is the cruelty and ignorance of the Trump administration’s so-called diplomacy toward Iran. Donald Trump, who knows nothing, does not know he knows nothing, and does not seem to care, two years ago withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear accord.

The agreement, carefully negotiated by the Obama-Biden administration with equal measures of strength and respect, opened the door for the first time in 40 years to better relations with Iran. All Trump had to do was to build on the accord. Had Trump done that, relations with Iran would be in a far better place today and issues of mutual concern easier to resolve.