Dodgers one win away from World Series after Game 5 victory over Rays

The Dodgers will have a chance to clinch their seventh World Series title and first since 1988 when the series resumes with Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Clayton Kershaw won his second start in the series, allowing two runs on six hits over 5⅔ innings, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy belted solo home runs of Rays starter Tyler Glasnow, and righthanded reliever Blake Treinen recorded his first postseason save as the Dodgers took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

ARLINGTON, Texas — After being shell-shocked by the wild and frenetic finish of Game 4, the Los Angeles Dodgers responded by scoring a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

Glasnow got off to a rocky start when he gave up a pair of runs in the first inning. Mookie Betts greeted Glasnow with a sharply-struck leadoff double to left.

Corey Seager, the next batter, scored Betts with his sharp groundball to right, giving the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead. After Seager advanced to third on a wild pitch by Glasnow, Cody Bellinger scored Seager with his RBI single to second, increasing LA’s lead to 2-0.

After the Rays failed to answer in their first turn at the plate, Pederson tagged Glasnow with a leadoff solo homer to center that expanded the Dodgers' lead to 3-0.

The Rays erupted for a pair of runs in the third inning off Dodgers lefthanded starter Clayton Kershaw, who allowed Kevin Kiermaier to reach on a leadoff grounder to the mound. After he fanned Mike Zunino, Kershaw gave up an RBI triple to Yandy Diaz, which scored Kiermaier with the Rays' first run, cutting the Dodger’s lead to 3-1.

Randy Arozarena, who stumbled his way to the winning run for the Rays in the ninth inning of Saturday’s frenetic 8-7 victory in Game 4, singled to left, scoring Diaz from third to pull Tampa within 3-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Rays threatened to tie it when Manuel Margot drew a leadoff walk from Kershaw, stole second and advanced to third when Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor was unable to handle the throw from the plate. Margot slid home safely into third, prompting a video review that failed to overturn the original call.

Kershaw put another runner aboard when he walked Hunter Renfroe, giving Rays runners on the corners.

After Joey Wendle popped up to short and Willy Adames struck out, Margot tried to tie the game by stealing home plate and was thrown out when Kershaw fired in time to catcher Austin Barnes, who applied the inning-ending tag on Margot, denying the Rays of a tying run.

With two out in the fifth, Muncy belted a solo homer off Glasnow to right that expanded the Dodgers' lead to 4-2. Glasnow was done after five innings, having allowed four runs on six hits, including a pair of homers, to go along with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Kershaw, meanwhile, went 5⅔ innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while ringing up six strikeouts. Hard-throwing righthander Dustin May relieved Kershaw with two out in the sixth and held the Rays at bay, retiring the first four batters he faced.

In the eighth, May allowed Kiermaier to reach on a sharp leadoff single to left. After May induced Yoshi Tsutsugo to fly out to left, Dodgers manger Dave Roberts lifted him for lefthander Victor Gonzalez when Rays manager Kevin Cash sent Ji-Man Choi to pinch hit for Yandy Diaz. But Choi never got to the plate when Cash sent Mike Brosseau to face Gonzalez.

Kiermaier went to second on a wild pitch when Gonzalez’s 2-2 offering to Brosseau sailed wide left past Barnes to the backstop. Brosseau drew a walk, putting the tying runs aboard for Arozarena, who entered the game with a record-tying nine postseason homers for a rookie.

Gonzalez, however, induced Arozarena to fly out to center on his first-pitch offering. He next faced Rays' second baseman Brandon Lowe, who also flied out to center to end the inning and the threat.

Righthander Blake Treinen entered in the bottom of the ninth for the Dodgers and allowed Margot to reach base on a leadoff single to center, bringing up Austin Meadows to the plate with the tying run. But Treinen sat Meadows down after fanning him with a 98.4 m.p.h. four-seam fastball.

Treinen induced Wendle to fly out to center for the second out, then struck out Adames to end the game.























































