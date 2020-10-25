Lewis Hamilton races to history with Formula One victory

Lewis Hamilton raced to victory Sunday in the Portuguese Grand Prix, breaking Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record with his 92nd career victory. The win also edged Hamilton closer to a seventh F1 title, which would equal Schumacher’s record mark. On a rainy track in Portimão, Portugal, Hamilton finished nearly 25.6 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 34.5 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his eighth win of the season. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap to extend his championship lead to 77 points over Bottas with just five races left. Carlos Sainz Jr. briefly held the race lead on a track being used for the first time in F1 and then Bottas led until Hamilton passed him on Lap 20 … Josef Newgarden used a spectacular two-car pass to take the lead and win the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida, but it wasn’t enough to deny third-place finisher Scott Dixon his sixth IndyCar championship. Newgarden led the final 20 laps to hold off a late restart charge by runner-up Pato O’Ward .

Indiana jumped into The Associated Press college football poll after pulling off the weekend’s most dramatic upset and Ohio State moved up to No. 3 following a dominant season debut. Indiana stunned Penn State in overtime to earn the program’s first win over a team ranked in the AP top 10 since 1987. Indiana has its best ranking since 1993, when it also reached No. 17. Penn State slipped 10 spots to No. 18. Clemson remained No. 1 and Alabama was No. 2. The Tigers received 52 first-place votes and the Crimson Tide got the remaining 10. No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Georgia each slipped a spot. Ohio State leaped two spots after easily dispatching Nebraska as the Big Ten Conference kicked off its pandemic-delayed and abbreviated season. Wisconsin moved up five spots to No. 9. No. 13 Michigan also moved up five spots. Jumping back into the poll are No. 24 Oklahoma and No. 25 Boise State … According to reports, Wisconsin freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive for COVID-19 and is waiting for the result of a second test. The freshman threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns with one interception in Friday night’s season-opening win over Illinois. A confirmed positive would mean Mertz must sit out for three weeks according to the Big Ten’s coronavirus protocols … Auburn right guard Brandon Council is expected to miss the rest of the year with a knee injury. Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Council sustained a “pretty severe knee injury” in Saturday’s win over Mississippi.

TENNIS

Zverev feels right at home in Cologne

Alexander Zverev made it back-to-back ATP Tour titles in Cologne, Germany, when he beat Diego Schwartzman, 6-2, 6-1, in the Cologne Championship. The German hit nine aces, saved the only break point he faced, and converted five of his own to beat the French Open semifinalist. The first set was over in 38 minutes, the second in just 33. It’s Zverev’s 13th title overall, and the third time the US Open finalist has won back-to-back titles. Zverev beat Felix Auger-Aliassime to win last week’s Cologne Indoors final. The tournaments were at the same venue and added to the tour as late replacements during the coronavirus pandemic … Third seed Aryna Sabalenka cruised past fourth seed Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 6-2, to win the inaugural Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic. It was the second title of the season for the 12th-ranked Sabalenka, and seventh of her career. Last month, Azarenka eliminated Sabalenka in the second round of the US Open before reaching the final … Ugo Humbert won his second career title, defeating Alex de Minaur, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in the European Open final at Antwerp, Belgium, capitalizing on several forehand winners in a dominant first set.

CYCLING

Youth is served as Hart wins Giro d’Italia

British cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d’Italia after a tense individual time trial in Milan, edging Australian Jai Hindley by just 39 seconds in one of the most exciting final stages of a Grand Tour. Filippo Ganna was fastest on the 10-mile route, finishing in 17 minutes, 16 seconds. It was the first time since the 1994 Giro that the winner and runner-up in a Grand Tour were both eligible for the Under-25 classification. Dutch rider Wilco Kelderman was third overall — 1:29 behind Geoghegan Hart — at the end of the three-week race … Spaniard Ion Izagirre won the sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, and Richard Carapaz snatched the overall lead from defending champion Primoz Roglic, who dropped to fourth. Izagirre finished 25 seconds ahead of Michael Woods and Rui Costa on the 90-mile leg ending in Sallent de Gallego. Carapaz leads Hugh Carthy by 18 seconds.

MISCELLANY

Sabres, Reinhart reach agreement

The Buffalo Sabres avoided Tuesday’s arbitration hearing with forward Sam Reinhart, signing him to a one-year, $5.2 million contract. Reinhart had 22 goals and 28 assists last season. The 2014 second overall draft pick has 255 points in 400 NHL games … English Premier League leader Everton suffered its first loss of the soccer season, 2-0, at Southampton. Danny Ings set up James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams for the goals. Everton’s loss means England’s top division is without an unbeaten team after six games for the first time since 1967-68, according to Opta, the Premier League’s official statistics supplier … England canceled its women’s friendly soccer match at Germany, in Wiesbaden, on Tuesday after a member of its backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus. England’s next match is scheduled to be at home in Sheffield, against Norway on Dec. 1.