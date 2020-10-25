Medway field hockey zeroes in on defense, shuts down Ashland

“[MacDougall] has had a phenomenal season this year,” Medway coach Mary Ellen Hasenfuss said. “She’s kept the ball out of our end of the field . . . she’s an amazing player.”

Fortunately for Medway, the team has adapted. The Mustangs defended home Sunday with a 2-0 win over Ashland behind stout defensive play led by senior captain Mary Kate MacDougall.

With the MIAA trimming field hockey to 7-on-7 competition, quality defense is at a premium on a field with more spacing than ever before.

Sunday’s triumph was the fourth shutout of the season and second of the weekend for the Mustangs (5-1), who were also aided by a strong performance from junior goalkeeper Sophie Brady. Hasenfuss noted her team has made numerous adjustments with its approach on defense, but she is proud of the way they have taken on the modified 2020 season.

“I was a little nervous when we came into the season as to how this was gonna work, but they did a remarkable job adjusting,” she said.

On the offensive end, Medway consistently got behind the Clockers defense. Paige Sheehan and Maura Thompson each finished their chances in the left corner, both receiving well-timed passes from their Mustang teammates.

After losing its opening contest against Norton, Medway has rattled off five consecutive wins. With no Tri-Valley League title to chase, Hasenfuss is focused on maintaining the Mustangs' place in the win column.

“Girls are playing positions they wouldn’t normally play, but again, it’s been fun to watch them adjust,” she said. “Play their game and have confidence in not only themselves, but their teammates.”

Boys' soccer

Ashland 1, Medway 1 — Christian Perugini continued his strong season with his seventh goal for Medway (4-0-2) in the Tri-Valley League draw.

Brookline 4, Newton North 1 — The Warriors got goals from Rex Feldgoise, Rowan Roudebush, Isaac Heffess, and Luka Sever-Walter in their Bay State Conference victory.

Dedham 2, Norwood 2 — Karl Schletzbaum and Jagger Jeannetti scored in the second half as Norwood erased a two-goal deficit to battle to a tie with its Tri-Valley League rival.

Holliston 5, Bellingham 0 — Sophomore Ryan Foley scored a goal and contributed three assists for the Panthers (4-0-2) in their Tri-Valley League win. Over the past three games, Foley has played on the top forward line instead of his usual place at center midfield. The adjustment has paid dividends as Foley has amassed six goals and four assists in that span. “He’s just on fire,” said coach Jay Dupuis. “He just has a true nose for the goal.”

Hopkinton 3, Norton 3 — Spencer Smith netted his first varsity goal for Hopkinton, while Owen Schnur also scored twice for the Hillers in a Tri-Valley League tie against the Lancers.

Medfield 2, Dover-Sherborn 0 — James Layden logged both scores for the Warriors in their road win in the Tri-Valley League.

Girls' soccer

Dedham 2, Norwood 1 — Catherine Morse and Lily Roslonek scored for the Marauders in the Tri-Valley League matchup.

Newton North 1, Brookline 0 — Claire Reiner broke the deadlock with a goal and led the Tigers to a Bay State Conference victory.

Norwell 4, East Bridgewater 1 — Junior Anna Kirchner scored twice, and senior captain Allie Connerty added a goal and two assists to lead the Clippers (4-1-1) to the South Shore League victory.